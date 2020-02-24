Intelligent Video (IV) Market Competitive Analysis to 2023: IBM ,Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell , nternational, Inc., Panasonic, Verint Systems, Avigilon, Agent Video Intelligence, Inc., Objectvideo

Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market report gives an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This report helps clients to be acquainted with new opportunities in the ICT industry and most important customers for the business growth and increased revenue. This quality report has been planned with full commitment and transparency in research and analysis. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is carried out in this Intelligent Video (IV) Market report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of business.

This report studies the Intelligent Video (IV) market, intelligent video (IV) refers to video that inherently automates video analysis or includes technology that eliminates some manual video analysis processes. Common applications include surveillance cameras that only record when motion is detected, to cameras that automatically “read” and catalog vehicle license plates. Another increasingly common use of intelligent video is the use of facial recognition technology in surveillance systems. Such systems, often called “biometric surveillance,” often eliminate manual surveillance video monitoring and – through the use of searchable biometric templates associated with appropriate meta-data – makes it possible to create alerts when detecting individuals from watchlist databases.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report

• IBM

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Axis Communications AB

• Siemens

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Panasonic

• Verint Systems

• Avigilon

• Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

• Objectvideo, Inc.

• Advantech

• Infinova

• Qognify

• PureTech Systems

• IntelliVision

• VCA Technology.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type:

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

Segmentation by application:

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector

Others

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Intelligent Video (IV) by Players

4 Intelligent Video (IV) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

