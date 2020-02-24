Global Isobutanol Market: Overview

Isobutanol is a bulk chemical used in many industrial applications such as paints & coatings, oil & gas, chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals etc. Isobutanol Market can be defined as a colourless flammable liquid with a characteristic smell which is mostly used as a solvent and chemical intermediate. Isobutanol is produced by the carbonylation of propylene. Many isobutanol derivatives are used in the chemical industry.

Isobutyl acetate is one of the majorly used for the production of lacquers and coatings. Isobutyl esters is the other majorly used derivatives used as a plasticizer agents in plastics, rubbers and others dispersions. Isobutanol can also be dehydrated to produce butenes. Butenes plays an important role in the production of materials such as lubricants, synthetic rubber etc.

Global Isobutanol Market: Scope of the Report

The report estimates and forecasts the isobutanol market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the type and end-user industry segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the isobutanol market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.

The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the isobutanol market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the isobutanol market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, where in types, end user industry and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for isobutanol between 2017 and 2025.

Global Isobutanol Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the isobutanol market by dividing it on the basis of type, end user industry and geography segments. The isobutanol market has been segmented into type – synthetic isobutanol and bio-based isobutanol and end user industry- paints & coatings, oil & gas, chemicals, textiles, pharmaceutical and others. The segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for isobutanol in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for application segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, Japan, ASEAN, Mexico, and Brazil, GCC, South Africa have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions and countries.

