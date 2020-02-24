LED Module market is expected to record market size of 6740 million US$ by 2026 | CAGR of 4.7%
The new research from Global QYResearch on LED Module Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.
The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 LED Module Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Module
1.2 LED Module Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global LED Module Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 High Voltage LED Driver Module
1.2.3 Low Voltage LED Driver Module
1.2.4 Medium Voltag LED Driver Module
1.3 LED Module Segment by Application
1.3.1 LED Module Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 General Lighting
1.3.3 Automotive Lighting
1.3.4 Backlighting
1.3 Global LED Module Market by Region
1.3.1 Global LED Module Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global LED Module Market Size
1.4.1 Global LED Module Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global LED Module Production (2014-2025)
2 Global LED Module Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global LED Module Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global LED Module Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global LED Module Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers LED Module Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 LED Module Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 LED Module Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 LED Module Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global LED Module Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global LED Module Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global LED Module Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America LED Module Production
3.4.1 North America LED Module Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe LED Module Production
3.5.1 Europe LED Module Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China LED Module Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China LED Module Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan LED Module Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan LED Module Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global LED Module Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global LED Module Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America LED Module Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe LED Module Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China LED Module Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan LED Module Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global LED Module Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global LED Module Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global LED Module Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global LED Module Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global LED Module Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global LED Module Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global LED Module Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global LED Module Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Module Business
7.1 Osram
7.1.1 Osram LED Module Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 LED Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Osram LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Philips Lighting
7.2.1 Philips Lighting LED Module Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 LED Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Philips Lighting LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Cree
7.3.1 Cree LED Module Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 LED Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Cree LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 GE Lighting
7.4.1 GE Lighting LED Module Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 LED Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 GE Lighting LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Seoul Semiconductor
7.5.1 Seoul Semiconductor LED Module Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 LED Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Seoul Semiconductor LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Panasonic
7.6.1 Panasonic LED Module Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 LED Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Panasonic LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Nichia
7.7.1 Nichia LED Module Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 LED Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Nichia LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 JF
7.8.1 JF LED Module Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 LED Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 JF LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Acuity Brands
7.9.1 Acuity Brands LED Module Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 LED Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Acuity Brands LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Samsung
7.10.1 Samsung LED Module Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 LED Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Samsung LED Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 LG Innotek
7.12 Eaton
7.13 Toshiba
7.14 Toyoda Gosei
7.15 Opple
7.16 Yankon
7.17 Edison Opto Corporation
8 LED Module Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 LED Module Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LED Module
8.4 LED Module Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 LED Module Distributors List
9.3 LED Module Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global LED Module Market Forecast
11.1 Global LED Module Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global LED Module Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global LED Module Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global LED Module Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global LED Module Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America LED Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe LED Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China LED Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan LED Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global LED Module Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America LED Module Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe LED Module Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China LED Module Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan LED Module Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global LED Module Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global LED Module Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
