Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market Outlooks 2019: Industry Analysis, Growth Strategies, Latest trends and Market Status 2019-2024

The research report analyzes the Global market in terms of its size, status, forecast, trends, competitive scenario, and potential growth opportunities. The Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market report categorizes the Global market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region.

The study on the Global Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market strives to offer significant and profound insights into the present market scenario and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market also provides the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The comprehensive research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business strategies and achieve their short-term and long-term goals.

Linear Accelerators (for Radiation) is a device that uses high Radio-Frequency (RF) electromagnetic waves to accelerate charged particles (i.e. electrons) to high energies in a linear path, inside a tube like structure called the accelerator waveguide. The resonating cavity frequency of the medical LINACs is about 3 billion Hertz (cycles/sec). This is the most common device to treat cancer with external beam radiation.

A linear accelerator (LINAC) customizes high energy x-rays or electrons to conform to a tumor’s shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue. It features several built-in safety measures to ensure that it will not deliver a higher dose than prescribed and is routinely checked by a medical physicist to ensure it is working properly.

LINAC (linear accelerator) is a must-have for any radiation oncology care provider. Approximately 60 percent of all cancer cases in the U.S. involve some form of radiation therapy, and recent technological improvements by linear accelerator manufacturers allow for unprecedented accuracy and safety in treating tumors, and limiting effects on the surrounding normal tissue.

Based on product types, the market is segmented into Low-energy and High-energy Linacs. Low-energy Linacs is leading the market consumption, in 2016, the Low-energy Linacs production was 1138 Units and the market share was 76.48% and it will be 1737 Units and 71.45% in 2022, with a Growth Rate 7.30% from 2016 to 2022. In 2016, the High-energy Linacs production was 350 Units and the market share was 23.52%, and it will be 694 Units and 28.55% in 2022, with a Growth Rate 12.09% from 2016 to 2022.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institute & Medical Schools. Hospitals is the major application of Linear Accelerators for Radiation, in 2016, the Linear Accelerators for Radiation consumption (sales) in Hospitals was 1369 Units, and it will reach 2234 Units in 2022; while the sales market share in Hospitals was 92.00% in 2016 and will be 91.90% in 2022.

Major players in this market are Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, ACCURAY and Siemens, totally they comprises 93.82% market share in 2016. There are also many small players with small output numbers in this market, but the global market pattern will not change very significantly due to the high technical barrier and brand Influential.

According to this study, over the next five years the Linear Accelerators for Radiation market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3930 million by 2024, from US$ 2500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Linear Accelerators for Radiation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Linear Accelerators for Radiation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Linear Accelerators for Radiation value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Low-energy Linacs

High-energy Linacs

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Varian Medical Systems

Elekta

ACCURAY

Siemens

…

Manufacturing cost structure:

The Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market report also examines the manufacturing cost structure and lays out various details such as raw material, complete production process, and the industry chain structure. The Key factor of every region that is attracting this market towards growth is rendered. The report also discusses the opportunities that the emerging markets of the Asia Pacific and Latin America offer.

Important Facts About Linear Accelerators for Radiation Market Report:

-This research report reveals Linear Accelerators for Radiation business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details.

-The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the Linear Accelerators for Radiation market key players to make crucial business decisions.

-Linear Accelerators for Radiation market presents some parameters such as production value, Linear Accelerators for Radiation marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned in this Linear Accelerators for Radiation research report.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market growth rate of Linear Accelerators for Radiation market in 2024?

What are the key factors riding the global Linear Accelerators for Radiation market?

Who are the top manufacturers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Linear Accelerators for Radiation market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of this market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and threats to be considered by the vendors in the global Linear Accelerators for Radiation market?

