Lingerie Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

This comprehensive Lingerie Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.

China is the world’s largest lingerie producing country, therefore, the various multinational companies eager to enter the Chinese market, also focus on the Chinese market as the main market. Price and service quality war is inevitable; Lingerie competition will be fierce, the big companies have business cost and technical advantages.

Global lingerie market is in a period of rapid development, the market capacity continues to increase, but at the same time also began intense competition. After completing a preliminary accumulation, many manufacturers are in a critical period of industrial upgrading and brand upgrades. With the development of the global economy, the future of the consumer market will show M type, focused on high-end and low-end, mid-market will be narrowed, the competition fierce.

According to this study, over the next five years the Lingerie market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lingerie business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lingerie market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Lingerie value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Online Stores

Store Front

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hanesbrands Inc, Fruit of the Loom, Jockey International, Triumph International, Victoria’s Secret, Wacoal Holdings, Uniqlo, CK, Calida, Aimer Group, Mani Form, Embry Form, Sunflora, Gracewell, Gujin, Jialishi, Farmanl, Hoplun Group, Sunny Group, Cosmo-lady, Essentie, Tiova, Venies, Oleno Group, Ordifen, Audrey, Miiow

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

