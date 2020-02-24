M2M NETWORK SECURITY 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

M2M network security solutions include hardware products, software products, and managed security services that are used to detect and prevent unauthorized access, misuse, breakdown of M2M networks, and attempts to disable/destroy M2M networks.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in number of connected devices.

In 2018, the global M2M Network Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global M2M Network Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M Network Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Gemalto

Kore Wireless

Numerex

PTC

Digi International

Eurotech

NetComm Wireless

Netop

Novatel Wireless

Option

SIMCom Wireless Solutions

Systech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Systems

Software Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Industrial

Retail and Payment Industries

Logistics and Transportation Industries

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global M2M Network Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the M2M Network Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of M2M Network Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global M2M Network Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware Systems

1.4.3 Software Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global M2M Network Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Retail and Payment Industries

1.5.5 Logistics and Transportation Industries

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 M2M Network Security Market Size

2.2 M2M Network Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 M2M Network Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 M2M Network Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 M2M Network Security Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 Gemalto

12.2.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 M2M Network Security Introduction

12.2.4 Gemalto Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.3 Kore Wireless

12.3.1 Kore Wireless Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 M2M Network Security Introduction

12.3.4 Kore Wireless Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Kore Wireless Recent Development

12.4 Numerex

12.4.1 Numerex Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 M2M Network Security Introduction

12.4.4 Numerex Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Numerex Recent Development

12.5 PTC

12.5.1 PTC Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 M2M Network Security Introduction

12.5.4 PTC Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 PTC Recent Development

12.6 Digi International

12.6.1 Digi International Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 M2M Network Security Introduction

12.6.4 Digi International Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Digi International Recent Development

12.7 Eurotech

12.7.1 Eurotech Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 M2M Network Security Introduction

12.7.4 Eurotech Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Eurotech Recent Development

12.8 NetComm Wireless

12.8.1 NetComm Wireless Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 M2M Network Security Introduction

12.8.4 NetComm Wireless Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 NetComm Wireless Recent Development

12.9 Netop

12.9.1 Netop Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 M2M Network Security Introduction

12.9.4 Netop Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Netop Recent Development

12.10 Novatel Wireless

12.10.1 Novatel Wireless Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 M2M Network Security Introduction

12.10.4 Novatel Wireless Revenue in M2M Network Security Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Novatel Wireless Recent Development

12.11 Option

12.12 SIMCom Wireless Solutions

12.13 Systech

Continued…..

