Magnesium Oxide Boards Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application by 2019-2024

Magnesium Oxide Boards Market

Magnesium Oxide board (commonly known as Glass magnesium plate) is based on Magnesium Oxide, magnesium chloride, and water, through the configuration and modification of the performance, become into stable magnesium cementitious materials. With special production process, with anti-fire, anti-water, tasteless, non-toxic, high strength and light weight, convenient construction, long service life and so on

The technical barriers of Magnesium Oxide Boards are relatively low, and the major country is China, China is the largest producer and consumer, almost 43.53% of total consumption in 2016, followed by USA with 19.76% of consumption share.

Magnesium Oxide Boards has a wide range of applications. Magnesium Oxide Boards is used in Interior Decoration, Exterior Decoration. Therefore, growing demand for commercial and residential buildings has driven the growth of global Magnesium Oxide Boards market. The demand for Magnesium Oxide Boards is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Magnesium Oxide Boards industry will be used in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Magnesium Oxide Boards has a little change, at present; the concentration of raw materials in China, in recent years, with the national policy continues to tighten, while in consideration of environmental protection, raw material prices will continue to remain high. On the other hand, China’s labor costs continue to rise, driving prices will gradually increase.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in Magnesium Oxide Boards industry will become more intense.

According to this study, over the next five years the Magnesium Oxide Boards market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2120 million by 2024, from US$ 1650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Magnesium Oxide Boards business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type:

Thin (15mm)

Segmentation by application:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Buildings

Others

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Magnum Building Products

Gemtree Board

Huizhou Meisen Board

Yongjia Decorative Material

Ruenzhong Building Material

Hongcheng Board

Shandong Oulade

Wantai Wood

Shanghai Xinlong Fireproofing

Suqian Tianyi

TRUSUS

Pengfei Fireproof New Materials

Suzhou Kunshi New Building Materials

Tongxing

Manufacturing cost structure:

The Magnesium Oxide Boards Market report also examines the manufacturing cost structure and lays out various details such as raw material, complete production process, and the industry chain structure. The Key factor of every region that is attracting this market towards growth is rendered. The report also discusses the opportunities that the emerging markets of the Asia Pacific and Latin America offer.

