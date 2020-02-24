Major Players in Electric Mop Market are studied in TMR’s Report: Black & Decker, HAAN, KARCHER, Bissel, Shinil, Haier, Kingbest Electric, Nilfisk Group are on top

An electric mop is a floor sweeping and mopping equipment which works on electricity.It is an alternative to the traditional sweeping and mopping technique. Electric mop consists of a cleaning pad, cleaning solution tank, power cord, and a handle. Cleaning pads of electric mops are washable and reusable. These mops are available with or without power cord. The handle on the mop is easy to maneuver. Electric mops come with both soft and scrub cleaning pads for cleaning and scrubbing floors.These mops are available with a wide range of features that differ from manufacturer to manufacturer. The cost of the equipment also varies based on its features.

Market for electric mops has been increasing considerably in both residential and commercial sectors. Electric mops are widely used for sweeping and mopping sealed floor surfaces made from vinyl, hardwood, and linoleum.These devices are equipped with a swivel steering handle, allowing easy maneuvering to sweep and mop floors and to avoid obstacles. Electric mops serve as an effective alternative to the traditional style of sweeping and mopping using broom, mop, bucket, and water. They also help save time and speeds up the cleaning process. It also serves as an effective way of minimizing the use of water as compared to the traditional method. Rise in disposable income of people residing in urban areas and operational ease of electric mops is projected to increase adoption of the electric equipment in the cleaning process.

Demand for cordless electric mops is expected to increase in the near future. This can be attributed to the ease in operation of cordless electric mops as compared to electric mops with cord. Electric mop with cord has limitations with regard to the area it can cover, since that depends on the length of the cord. However, cordless electric mop overcome this limitation. Electric mop with remote control is another type of electric mop available in the market. The electric mop market consists of a large number of small and medium players.Electric mops are primarilysoldon online platforms. Manufacturers of electric mops promote the sale via online mediums. Players in the electric mop market focus on introducing lightweight and easy-to-use electric mop to meet consumer requirement and area of application.

The global electric mop market can be segmented based on mop type, application, and region. In terms of mop type, the market can be segmented into cord electric mop and cordless electric mop.Based on application,the market can be classified into residential, commercial, and industrial.In terms of geography, the global electric mop market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America.The global electric mop market report also provides country level analysis for each of the segments. The U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Brazil, and Argentina are the countries included in the market study of electric mop.

Key players operating in the electric mopmarket include Black & Decker, HAAN, KARCHER, Bissel, Shinil, Haier, Kingbest Electric, Nilfisk Group, Tennant Company, and Tornado Industries.