Marine Cables and Connectors Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Marine Cables and Connectors Market: Overview

This report on the global marine cables and connectors market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information.

The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities and trends expected to influence the global marine cables and connectors’ market growth during the said period. Various type of cables such as electrical cable and fiber-optic cable that are playing a major role in driving the global marine cables and connectors market have also been covered in the report.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies. Marine cables and connectors provide a competitive advantage in terms of high performance, efficiency, and better transmission capabilities in compare to satellite communication.

Marine cables and connectors is anticipated to be the next generation technology and thus different countries are indulged in widespread development and implementation of these product for streamline their infrastructure.

Global Marine Cables and Connectors Market: Key Segments

The marine cables and connectors market has been segmented on the basis of type, cable type, underwater depth, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cable and connector. By Cable, the market is sub segmented into – electric cable and fiber-optic cable. By underwater depth, the market is divided into beach joint 1, beach joint 2, burial and freelay. Based on end-use industry, the market is bifurcated into oil & gas, military and defense, telecommunication, power transmission, others.

Global Marine Cables and Connectors Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the report classifies the global marine cables and connectors market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The regions are further analyzed in terms of revenue generation.

Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries. These countries include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, China, India, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Marine Cables and Connectors Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key market indicators in the marine cables and connectors market.

Porter’s five forces analysis is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which identifies the key participants in the marine cables and connectors is also covered in the report. The marine cables and connectors market report covers segment wise comparison matrix and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of our research.

The report also includes market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market positioning analysis of major players in the global marine cables and connectors market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow.

Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Global Marine Cables and Connectors Market: Competitive Outlook

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years.

The global marine cables and connectors market is dominated by players such as TE Connectivity, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., Fujitsu Limited, SAMCO Inc., Molex, Scorpion Oceanics, Teledyne Marine, Huawei Marine, General Cable Company, ZTT Corporation and Nexans. Other significant players in the market include SAMCO Inc., Sea and Land Technologies Pte. Ltd., SEACON, HESFIBEL, Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd., Axon Cable and OCC Corporation among others.

The global marine cables and connectors market is segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:

Marine Cables and Connectors Market, by Type

Cable Electric Cable Fiber-optic Cable

Connector

Marine Cables and Connectors Market, by Underwater Depth

Beach Joint 1

Beach Joint 2

Burial

Freelay

Marine Cables and Connectors Market, by End-use Industry

Oil and Gas

Military and Defense

Telecommunication

Power Transmission

Others

Marine Cables and Connectors Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



