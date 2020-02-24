Medical Stethoscopes 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Medical stethoscope is an acoustic medical device for auscultation, or listening to the internal sounds of an animal or human body. It typically has a small disc-shaped resonator that is placed against the chest, and two tubes connected to earpieces. It is often used to listen to lung and heart sounds.

In the last several years, Global market of Medical Stethoscopes developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.46%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Medical Stethoscopes is nearly 322 M USD; the actual production is about 17340 K Units.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Littmann

SUZUKEN

Welch Allyn

Yuwell

Omron

American Diagnostics

Rudolf Riester

Thinklabs

GF Health

Folee

MDF Instruments

Cardionics

EmsiG

HD Medical

The global average price of Medical Stethoscopes is in the decreasing trend, from 20.2 USD/Unit in 2012 to 18.6 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Medical Stethoscopes includes Manual and Mechanical Stethoscopes and Digital Stethoscopes, and the proportion of Manual and Mechanical Stethoscopes in 2016 is about 94%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Medical Stethoscopes is widely used in Hospitals, Clinics and others. The most proportion of Medical Stethoscopes is used in hospital, and the proportion in 2016 is 57%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2016. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is not intense. 3M Littmann, SUZUKEN, Welch Allyn, Yuwell, Omron, American Diagnostics, Rudolf Riester, Thinklabs, GF Health, Folee, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Medical Stethoscopes market is valued at 12 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 24 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical Stethoscopes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Stethoscopes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Manual and Mechanical Stethoscopes

Digital Stethoscopes

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Medical Stethoscopes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Stethoscopes

1.2 Medical Stethoscopes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Stethoscopes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Manual and Mechanical Stethoscopes

1.2.3 Digital Stethoscopes

1.3 Medical Stethoscopes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Medical Stethoscopes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Medical Stethoscopes Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Medical Stethoscopes Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Medical Stethoscopes Market Size

1.4.1 Global Medical Stethoscopes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Medical Stethoscopes Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Stethoscopes Business

7.1 3M Littmann

7.1.1 3M Littmann Medical Stethoscopes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Medical Stethoscopes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Littmann Medical Stethoscopes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SUZUKEN

7.2.1 SUZUKEN Medical Stethoscopes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Medical Stethoscopes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SUZUKEN Medical Stethoscopes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Welch Allyn

7.3.1 Welch Allyn Medical Stethoscopes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Medical Stethoscopes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Welch Allyn Medical Stethoscopes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Yuwell

7.4.1 Yuwell Medical Stethoscopes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Medical Stethoscopes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Yuwell Medical Stethoscopes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Omron

7.5.1 Omron Medical Stethoscopes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Medical Stethoscopes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Omron Medical Stethoscopes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 American Diagnostics

7.6.1 American Diagnostics Medical Stethoscopes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Medical Stethoscopes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 American Diagnostics Medical Stethoscopes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Rudolf Riester

7.7.1 Rudolf Riester Medical Stethoscopes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Medical Stethoscopes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Rudolf Riester Medical Stethoscopes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Thinklabs

7.8.1 Thinklabs Medical Stethoscopes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Medical Stethoscopes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Thinklabs Medical Stethoscopes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 GF Health

7.9.1 GF Health Medical Stethoscopes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Medical Stethoscopes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 GF Health Medical Stethoscopes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Folee

7.10.1 Folee Medical Stethoscopes Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Medical Stethoscopes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Folee Medical Stethoscopes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 MDF Instruments

7.12 Cardionics

7.13 EmsiG

7.14 HD Medical

Continued….

