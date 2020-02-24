Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market To Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2025

Global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market: Overview

Methyl ester sulfonate, also known as MES, is a group of anionic surfactants which is derived from renewable resources such as natural fats and oils. MES has a general structure RCH(CO2Me)SO3Na. MES can be made by the sulfonation of saturated fatty acid methyl esters, RCH2CO2Me derived from natural fats and oils. It has high detergency and calcium ion stability. MES has attractive biological properties such as low toxicity and easy and rapid degradation, as compared to other surfactants.

Other properties of MES include good solubility, resistance to hard water, little stimulation to skin, and high frothing ability. The raw materials used for the production of the methyl ester sulfonate is the palm oil, so the cost is low compared to the other surfactants.

Global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market: Scope of the Study

The report estimates and forecasts the Methyl Ester Sulfonate market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Methyl Ester Sulfonate market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.

The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the Methyl Ester Sulfonate market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of Methyl Ester Sulfonate market and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the Methyl Ester Sulfonate market. It comprises qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein products, processes, applications and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw Process availability, profit margin, impact strength, Application, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for Methyl Ester Sulfonate between 2017 and 2025.

Global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market: Research Methodology

The study provides comprehensive view of the Methyl Ester Sulfonate market by dividing it into application and geography. The Methyl Ester Sulfonate market has been segmented by application into Detergents, Personal care, Dish Wash, and Others.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market: Regional Outlook

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast of Methyl Ester Sulfonate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Key countries such as the U.S., France, Germany, the U.K., China, India, ASEAN, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes amount of Methyl Ester Sulfonate consumed by application in all the regions and countries.

Global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market: Competitive Outlook

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players in the Methyl Ester Sulfonate market are KLK OLEO, Stephan Company, Lion Corporation, Chemithon Corporation, Wilmar International Ltd., Guangzhou Keylink Chemical Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Lonkey Industrial Co Ltd., Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co., Ltd., and K2 Industries. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

