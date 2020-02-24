Moderate-to-Severe Acne Therapeutics Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2028

Moderate-to-Severe Acne Therapeutics: Market Insights

Acne Vulgaris is listed as one of the most common inflammatory disease among different types of skin disorders. Acne is also defined as a chronic inflammatory disease of pilosebaceous units that usually affects adolescents. The successful diagnosis and treatment of acne require thorough understanding of acne pathogenesis and availability of new therapeutic modalities – moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics. Introduction of new therapeutic treatments to treat moderate-to-severe acne added as a catalyst to revenue growth in moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market. Depending on the severity of acne, acne might lead to emotional distress and skin scarring. Effective acne treatments are available based on the acne severity. Acne is graded into four severity grades – mild acne, moderate acne, moderately severe, and severe acne. The moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics is indicated to reduce the severity of acne and lower recurrences of skin lesions. Treatment of moderate-to-severe acne depends on the severity of acne, age of the patient, the treatment preferences coupled with response and patient’s adherence to previous therapy.

At present, approximately 20% of the acne patients experience moderate to severe acne over globe in comparison with moderate acne, thus increasing demand for moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics. Growing need to have qualitative modern treatment therapies under moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics used to effectively treat acne patients plays a fundamental role in driving the revenue generation in moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market. Despite the significant prevalence and high impact of moderate-to-severe acne, the availability of therapeutic options is limited for the patients owing to presence of stringent acne management guidelines and medication regulation. In order to serve the rising demand driven by newly established distribution agreements for moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics in U.S., leading manufacturers are focused to ramp up their manufacturing operations in the country.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8095



Moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics are commercially available in different administrative modes majorly oral, topical and injectable. The moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics have registered high revenue in moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market owing to high global prevalence of acne and rising disposable income of the consumers. Some of the significant type of treatments offered for moderate-to-severe acne includes antimicrobials/antibiotics, retinoid, systemic isotretinoin, along with hormonal therapy, combination therapy, photodynamic therapy and others. The major potential distribution channels for the moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market, where it can be easily accessible when prescribed by doctors and generate significant revenues, include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drugstores, e-commerce and others.

Moderate-to-Severe Acne Therapeutics: Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of moderate-to-severe acne over the globe is expected to generate high demand for moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics across the globe and is expected to be the key factor driving growth of moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market. Increasing adoption of innovative acne treatment therapies such as photodynamic therapy and laser therapy has led to further revenue generation in moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market. Current therapeutic treatment for moderate-to-severe acne principally relies on isotretinoin and systemic medications, that includes antibiotics primarily tetracycline. The combination therapy including either topical retinoid and topical antimicrobial or antibiotics and benzoyl peroxide are more preferred over the systemic therapies. As per statistics released by American Academy of Dermatology, approximately 50 million people in the U.S. have acne. Out of these 50 million cases, around 15% population have moderate-to-severe acne that results in scarring on the skin. Thus the need for acne treatment is increasing at a rapid rate that is further expected to surge the demand for moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics in the country. Thus, the demand for moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics has registered an upsurge, thereby generating more revenues in moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market. However, the safety issues associated with the anti-acne drugs such as complications in pregnancy, adverse effects of retinoid such as skin irritation and dryness restrains the moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market growth.

Moderate-to-Severe Acne Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global Moderate-to-Severe Acne Therapeutics market is segmented by treatment type, mode of administration and distribution channel:

Segmentation by Treatment Type Antimicrobials/Antibiotics Systemic isotretinoin Retinoid Hormonal Therapy Combination Therapy Topical retinoid and topical antimicrobial Antibiotics and benzoyl peroxide Photodynamic Therapy Others

Segmentation by Mode of Administration Oral Topical Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drugstores E-Commerce



Moderate-to-Severe Acne Therapeutics Market: Overview

Based on treatment type, antimicrobials/antibiotics segment register the highest revenue share due to easy availability and high uptake of antibiotic treatment in the moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market on the account of better results obtained by antibiotic therapy when compared to others. Retinoid followed by combination therapy is further anticipated to be the most lucrative segment in moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market. Rising prevalence of chronic inflammatory skin disorder – acne necessitates the increased production of moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics, thus elevating the revenue generation in moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market over the globe. Preference for topical treatment is more as compared to oral mode of therapeutic administration. Also, the strong foothold of moderate-to-severe acne therapeutic manufacturers and distributors for acne management coupled with rising demand for these products is further expected to drive the revenue generation in global moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market.

Moderate-to-Severe Acne Therapeutics Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest revenue shares in the global moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market primarily due to increasing prevalence of acne in the U.S. valued at 20.0% prevalence for moderate-to-severe acne. The enhanced healthcare infrastructure and increased R&D expenditure for production of generics against acne is further anticipated to drive revenue generation in the region. Western Europe followed by Asia Pacific is expected to be the second dominating region in global moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market worldwide on the account of increased awareness among people regarding acne treatment.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8095

Moderate-to-Severe Acne Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global moderate-to-severe acne therapeutics market are Allergan plc, Galderma Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG and others.