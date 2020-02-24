Multi-Pole Lighting Contactors Market : Demand and Growth Analysis to 2025

A contactor is an electrically-controlled switch used for switching an electrical power circuit. Lighting contactors can be used to control a variety of lighting loads.

Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in 2018, and Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as increasing demand for smart controls in lighting systems and rising adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems are driving the lighting contactor market in the European region.

The global Multi-Pole Lighting Contactors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Multi-Pole Lighting Contactors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Multi-Pole Lighting Contactors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Siemens

Acuity

Legrand

Rockwell Automation

Schnieder Electric

Eaton

Ripley Lighting Controls

Sprecher Schuh

Federal Electric

Hager

NSI Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mechanically Held

Electrically Held

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Smart Residential Complexes

Municipal

