Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market is projected to Grow at a high CAGR 21.1% over the forecast period 2019 and 2025: QYResearch

The global Nerve Repair Biomaterial market is valued at 91 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during 2019-2025.

Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market: Major Players: Axogen, Integra LifeSciences, Synovis, Collagen Matrix, Polyganics, Checkpoint Surgical

Nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body and physical damage to a peripheral nerve or the inability to properly reconnect nerves can result in the loss of muscle function and/or feeling. Nerves can be damaged in a number of ways. When a nerve is cut due to a traumatic injury or surgery, functionality of the nerve may be compromised, causing the nerve to no longer carry the signals to and from the brain to the muscles and skin and reducing or eliminating functionality. Nerve damage or discontinuity of this type generally requires a surgical repair.

Nerve damages can be caused by either blunt trauma, such as an impact from a fall or from traction injuries from motor vehicle accidents, or sharp trauma, such as direct cuts from a knife. Injury to a nerve can stop signals to and from the brain. Surgical nerve repair involves the exploration of the injured nerve and the removal of injured tissue from the nerve endings. Nerve Repair Biomaterial product are used through surgical interventions to restore normal function in nerves.

In this report, the products only statistics Biomaterials, just as Nerve Conduit, Nerve Wrap, Nerve Graft and Nerve Cap; The application segments only included in this report are direct nerve repair/neurorrhaphy, nerve grafting.

Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market by Type: Direct Repair, Nerve Grafting, Nerve Conduit

Global Nerve Repair Biomaterial Market by Application: Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting

