Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market is extensive to Grow at a high CAGR 4.5% over the forecast period 2019 and 2025: QYResearch

The global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market is valued at 1620 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

Global Non-invasive Ventilation Market: Major Players: ResMed, Philips Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Dräger, Hamilton Medical, Intersurgical, BMC Medical, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Vyaire Medical, Armstrong Medical

This report studies the Non-invasive Ventilation Masks. NIV (Non-Invasive Ventilation) masks are the perfect interface for patients undergoing ventilation including CPAP and BiPAP therapy. Available as single patient use disposable variant and Silicone reusable variant with options of vented and non-vented systems.

The global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market is expected to reach USD 2094.97 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 4.37% from 1620.98 million in 2017.; the actual sales are about 43.25 million units in 2017. The Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market is concentrated market; key players includes ResMed, Philips Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Dräger, Hamilton Medical, Intersurgical, BMC Medical, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Vyaire Medical and Armstrong Medical, the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 79.37% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.

Global Non-invasive Ventilation Market by Type: Under 30 $, 30 to 40 $, Above 40 $

Global Non-invasive Ventilation Market by Application: Pediatric, ICU, Home Care, Others

