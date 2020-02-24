WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Online Education 2019 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2023”.

Online Education Industry 2019

Description:-

The global online education market has been witnessing a huge growth over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of the online education market include increasing Internet and smartphone penetration and increasing government initiatives to develop digital education infrastructure. Online education eliminates the infrastructure cost and offers various courses on demand. Additionally, online education is aided with the cloud which makes the study material accessible from anywhere and at any time. However, lack of awareness and abundance of free content are the challenges faced by the online education market on a global scale.

The global online education market is expected to reach approximately USD 132.98 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.55% from 2017 to 2023.

The market has been divided into various segments based on component, product, learning type vertical, and region.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware segment is broadly segmented into laptop, mobile, PC and others. Laptops are widely used hardware component and are expected to hold a major share of the market. Whereas, the mobile segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of smartphones worldwide. Software segment comprises various solutions for learning management systems which allows organization to train and track employees, students, customer and vendors. Examples of such software solutions include WorldClass, Courseplay, YuJa, and others.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3338895-global-online-education-market-trends-forecast-2017-2023

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

By product, the market is broadly classified into content and services. The content comprises science, commerce, management, arts and other streams. Whereas, the services segment comprises primary & secondary supplementary education, test preparation, online certifications, higher education & language, casual learning, and others. The test preparation segment is expected to show major growth owing to the increasing inclination of students and learners. Online certifications segment is also expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The learning type segment is broadly classified into synchronous learning and asynchronous learning. Asynchronous learning refers to online spaces where work is supported using digital platforms like threaded discussions or emails. In asynchronous learning, the participants are not required to be available during online sessions whereas synchronous learning requires the user to be available online and is more like a face-to-face learning environment. It involves real-time responses that allow better provision for clarity. Synchronous learning type is gaining more popularity owing to the increasing demand for video and live streaming learning solutions.

The end user segment in the online education market comprises of K-12 education, higher education, industry & professionals, and others. Online education provides personalized learning experience where students can learn at their own pace. This makes online education the perfect alternative where students can have time for other responsibilities as well as other concerns of everyday life.

Key Players

The key players of online education market include Lynda.Com (US), Pearson PLC (London), McGraw-Hill Education (US), Blackboard Inc. (US), Aptara Inc. (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Docebo (Toronto), Edmodo (US), PowerSchool Group LLC (US), Tata Interactive Systems (India), K12 Inc. (US), Udacity, Inc. (US), and Classteacher Learning Systems (India).

Global Online Education Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the online education market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the online education market based on Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries— North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of component, product, learning type, verticals, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the online education market

Target Audience

• Technology investors

• Research/ consultancy firms

• Online Education providers

• Private Educational Institutions

• Foreign University and Counselors

…….

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3338895-global-online-education-market-trends-forecast-2017-2023

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Growth Factors

2.1.1 Cost of Education

2.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives

2.1.3 Increasing Internet and Smartphone Penetration

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 Abundance of Free Content

2.2.2 Lack of Awareness

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Adaptive Learning

2.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Global Online Education Market, By Component

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sub-segment

3.2.1 Hardware

3.2.1.1 Laptop

3.2.1.2 Mobile

3.2.1.3 PC

3.2.1.4 Others

3.2.2 Software

3.2.2.1 Worldclass

3.2.2.2 Courseplay

3.2.2.3 YuJa

3.2.2.4 Others

4 Global Online Education Market, By Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sub-Segment

4.2.1 Content

4.2.1.1 Technical

4.2.1.2 Management

4.2.1.3 Commerce

4.2.1.4 Arts

4.2.1.5 Others

4.2.2 Services

4.2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Supplementary Education

4.2.2.2 Test Preparation

4.2.2.3 Online Certification

4.2.2.4 Higher Education & Language

4.2.2.5 Casual Learning

4.2.2.6 Others

5 Global Online Education Market, By Learning Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sub-Segment

5.2.1 Synchronous

5.2.1.1 Chat

5.2.1.2 Voice

5.2.1.3 Video

5.2.1.4 Live Streaming

5.2.2 Asynchronous

5.2.2.1 Digital Curriculum Material

5.2.2.2 Email

5.2.2.3 Discussion Boards

5.2.2.4 Social Networking

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3338895

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)