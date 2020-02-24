Opportunities in Global HVAC Control Systems Market : Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market 2019-2025

This report studies the global HVAC Control Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global HVAC Control Systems market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

An HVAC control system is used for regulating the temperature, humidity, and airflow within a building to provide thermal comfort to occupants. HVAC systems ensure enhanced air quality in residential and commercial establishments through ventilation and filtration, thereby ensuring thermal balance. These systems use heat exchangers, pumps, and fans to control and regulate humidity and temperature levels.

The HVAC controls market for commercial application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

The rise in the adoption of smart buildings and green buildings increases the use of smart sensors and HVAC control equipment, such as programmable thermostat, which would save a lot of energy in these buildings. The application of HVAC controls in commercial buildings ensures switching on or off the HVAC equipment in a particular area, which is not currently occupied. In a huge commercial complex, all the areas are not constantly occupied by a number of people; hence for sensing occupancy of the people in an area, HVAC controls play an important role by enabling efficient use of energy.

The HVAC controls market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Among major countries in APAC, China is contributing immensely to the HVAC controls market. China is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world according to an announcement made by International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2017. It also has a large construction industry, which is driven by the need to meet the increasing demand for HVAC in the country.

The global HVAC Control Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

ABB

Cylon

Trane

Nest

Siemens

Salus

Emerson

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Temperature Control System

Humidity Control System

Ventilation Control System

Integrated Control System

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial

Residential

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global HVAC Control Systems capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key HVAC Control Systems manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

