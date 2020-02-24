Out of Home Tea Market Landscape Is Pegged To Expand A Year On Year Over 2017 – 2025

Global Out of Home Tea Market: Overview

The out of home tea report provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in out of home tea growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the said period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the out of home tea market growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn and Thousand Kgs), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the out of home tea market, globally.

Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market. Product definition chapter helps in understanding different tea types and packaging types of tea along with their end use segments which are included in the report.

Global Out of Home Tea Market: Segmentations

The report segments the global out of home tea on the basis of type, the market is segmented into black tea, green tea, herbal tea, matcha tea, oolong tea and others. Furthermore, the market is classified by packaging type which includes loose tea, tea bags, bottled and canned tea. By end-use, the market is segmented into quick service restaurants, restaurants, bars & pubs, hotels, café/coffee shop chains, work places, outdoor and others.

Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the out of home tea market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

On the basis of country, North America market is divided into U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is divided into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the out of home tea and its types. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the out of home tea market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the out of home tea market which explains the participants of the value chain.

Global Out of Home Tea Market: Vendors Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the out of home tea, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive out of home tea estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.

These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different economic, and consumption factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the out of home tea market.

Unilever Group, Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC, Kusmi Tea, Bettys and Taylors Group Limited, Peet’s Coffee & Tea., Tenfu Corporation, The Republic of Tea, Celestial Seasonings, Inc., Associated British Foods, Starbucks Corporation, Pepsico, Inc.,

The Coca Cola Company, Nestle S.A., and Costa Ltd are some of the major players operating within the global out of home tea profiled in this study. Details such as business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

