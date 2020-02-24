Phosphorescent Pigments Market While Expanding At A Healthy CAGR Throughout The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market: Overview

Phosphorescence is a process in which energy absorbed by a substance is released slowly in the form of light. Phosphorescent pigments are of the two types: zinc sulphide and strontium aluminate. Zinc sulphide phosphorescent pigments consist of very fine crystals of zinc sulfide; copper is then added to the zinc sulfide as an activator. This allows the crystals to absorb light and slowly emit it over time. Strontium aluminate is the latest Application pigments which is doped with Europium or Dysprosium in order to improve the brightness and the duration of the glow. The main characteristic of phosphorescent pigments is their capacity to absorb, store and emit light. After absorbing light they can glow in the dark for up to twelve hours. In addition the material is stable, non-toxic, has no radioactive additives and has good weatherability.

Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market: Scope of the Study

The report estimates and forecasts the Phosphorescent Pigments market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the Product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Phosphorescent Pigments market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the Phosphorescent Pigments market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of Phosphorescent Pigments market and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the Phosphorescent Pigments market. It comprises qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein products, processes, applications and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw Process availability, profit margin, impact strength, Application, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for Phosphorescent Pigments between 2017 and 2025.

Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market: Research Methodology

The study provides comprehensive view of the Phosphorescent Pigments market by dividing it into product, application and geography. The Phosphorescent Pigments market has been segmented by application into paints and coatings, plastics, printing inks, textiles, and others.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market: Regional Outlook

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast of Phosphorescent Pigments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Key countries such as the U.S., France, Germany, the U.K., China, India, ASEAN, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes amount of phosphorescent pigment consumed by product, process, and application in all the regions and countries.

Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market: Competitive Outlook

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Major players profiled in the report include Nemoto Lumi-Materials Co. Ltd., GloTech International Ltd., Allureglow International, LuminoChem Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kremer Pigmente GmbH & Co. KG, and Badger Color Concentrates Inc. etc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

