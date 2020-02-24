Plastic Films Market Research Report: Size, Share, Growth And Key Vendors – Jindal Poly, Toray Plastics, Bemis Co, DuPont Teijin Films, Taghleef, Gettel Group and more…

Plastic Films Market

Plastic film is a thin continuous polymeric material. Thicker plastic material is often called a “sheet”. These thin plastic membranes are used to separate areas or volumes, to hold items, to act as barriers, or as printable surfaces.

Plastic films are used in a wide variety of applications. These include: packaging, plastic bags, labels, building construction, landscaping, electrical fabrication, photographic film, film stock for movies, video tape, etc. In this report, PE, PP, PET, PVC films and other types of plastic films are included.

The plastic films industries have so many players, for instance, there are over 2000 plastic manufacturing companies in China domestic markets. Producers in China, North America, Japan and Europe are the main contributors to the global production. It’s clear that, although there are so many players in this field the core advanced technologies and facilities are mainly be dominated by the manufacturers who mainly comes from developed countries, such as US, Japan and Europe. Those companies offer high-quality and high-added-value product. The rest firms’ gross margin is less than theirs.

The global Plastic Films market was 96900 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 122200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Plastic Films in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The key manufacturers in this market include

Jindal Poly

Toray Plastics

Bemis Co

DuPont Teijin Films

Taghleef

Gettel Group

Toyobo Company

BPI Polythene

Shuangxing

Cifu Group

Times Packing

Trioplast Industrier AB

Nan Ya Plastics

Oben Licht Holding Group

FSPG

AEP Industries

Eurofilm

Baihong

Huayi Plastic

Great Southeast

Polibak

Zhongda

Guofeng Plastic

Cosmofilms

Berry Platics

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PE Film

PP Film

PVC Film

PET Film

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Agricultural plastic film

Packaging plastic film

Other plastic film

Manufacturing cost structure:

The Plastic Films Market report also studies the manufacturing cost structure and presents the various details such as raw material, overall production process, and the industry chain structure. Every region key factors are provided which is attracting this market towards growth. The report also elaborates on the opportunities the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America offer and Globally.

