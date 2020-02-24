Resveratrol Market Size, Top Manufactures, Growth rate, Market Shares and Forecasts to 2024

Resveratrol Market

Resveratrol is a stilbenoid, a type of natural phenol, and a phytoalexin produced naturally by several plants in response to injury or when the plant is under attack by pathogens such as bacteria or fungi. Sources of resveratrol in food include the Synthetic, blueberries, raspberries, mulberries and senna.

Resveratrol industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are many resveratrol producing companies in the world Resveratrol industry. The main market players are DSM, Evolva, Sabinsa,, InterHealth, Maypro, Laurus Labs, JF-NATURAL, Great Forest Biomedical, Shaanxi Ciyuan Biotech, Chengdu Yazhong, Changsha Huir Biological-tech, Xi’an Gaoyuan Bio-Chem and Xi’an

These companies occupied 80.49% of the global production in 2016. The production of Resveratrol will increase to 131.05 MT in 2017 from 90.99 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 7.57%. China is the largest production region with rich raw material source.

The global consumption value of Resveratrol increases with the 5.59% average growth rate. USA is the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 54.39% of the global consumption value in total.

Resveratrol products mainly include three types, which include Synthetic, Fermentation and Plant Extract. And each type has application industries relatively. The application include Dietary Supplement, Cosmetic and Food and Beverage, the downstream application industries will need more Resveratrol. So, Resveratrol has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance Resveratrol through improving technology.

The major raw materials for Resveratrol are Reynoutria japonica Houtt root and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Resveratrol. The production cost of Resveratrol is also an important factor which could impact the price of Resveratrol. The Resveratrol manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Resveratrol market will register a 9.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 86 million by 2024, from US$ 49 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Resveratrol business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type:

Synthetic

Plant Extract

Fermentation

Segmentation by application:

Dietary Supplement

Cosmetic

Food and Beverage

Others

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DSM

Evolva

Sabinsa

InterHealth

Maypro

Laurus Labs

JF-NATURAL

Great Forest Biomedical

Shaanxi Ciyuan Biotech

Chengdu Yazhong

Changsha Huir Biological-tech

Xi’an Gaoyuan Bio-Chem

Xi’an Sinuote

Manufacturing cost structure:

The Resveratrol Market report also examines the manufacturing cost structure and lays out various details such as raw material, complete production process, and the industry chain structure. The Key factor of every region that is attracting this market towards growth is rendered. The report also discusses the opportunities that the emerging markets of the Asia Pacific and Latin America offer.

