Sandalwood Oil – Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Sandalwood Oil Industry 2019

Description:-

Sandalwood, of the genus Santalum, is a genus of woody flowering trees and plants. Most species are semi-parasitic and several produce a highly aromatic wood. The most common species are Indian sandalwood (Santalum album) and Australian sandalwood (Santalum spicatum), although other species are used for their scent as well.

Scope of the Report:

The global sandalwood oil concentration rate is relatively low; the manufacturers are mainly distributed in eastern Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, like Australia, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, China and Hawaii etc. Australia and India are dominating the global sandalwood oil market.

In Australia, is the largest producer of sandalwood oil, the market is dominated by few players like Quintis (former TFS Corporation), Santanol Group and Essentially Australia. Quintis now is the largest producer of sandalwood oil in the world, cultivates and manages huge santalum album trees in Australia, supplies sandalwood oil for the perfume and pharmaceutical use. Quintis’s customer include Galderma, Lush Cosmetics, Young Living, Santalis Pharmaceuticals and Estee Lauder etc.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3725715-global-sandalwood-oil-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

India is the second producer of sandalwood oil, the market concentration rate is low, most of the players are small, and the top players include Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited (KS&DL), RK-Essential Oils Company, Meena Perfumery, Katyani Exports and Naresh International etc.

In China, there are only several producer located in Jiangxi and Guangdong province, like Sandalwood Forest (cultivate Indian sandalwood in Guangdong), Jinagxi Xuesong and Jiangxi Jishui etc. low-yielding and low quality.

In terms of consumption of sandalwood oil, North America, Europe and India are dominating the consumption market, the sandalwood oils are mainly used in personal care products, cosmetics, perfumes, aromatherapy, Pharmaceuticals and other applications like mosquito coils and incense etc.

This industry is easily affected by the development of the sandalwood. The natural sandalwood trees are decreasing due to illegal felling and procurement of the wood. It will have to rely on the artificial cultivation in the future. And it is possible that the sandalwood oil price will keep a weak down trend in the future, thanks to the strong demand and the success of the artificial cultivation. So it’s important to put an eye to the development of natural and artificial cultivation sandalwood, especially large production country, like Australia, India and , Indonesia and the Pacific Islands.

The worldwide market for Sandalwood Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.3% over the next five years, will reach 140 million US$ in 2024, from 78 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sandalwood Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Quintis (TFS Corporation)(Australia)

Santanol Group (Australia)

RK-Essential Oils Company (India)

Meena Perfumery (India)

Naresh International (India)

Essentially Australia (Australia)

Katyani Exports (India)

KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited)(India)

Sandalwood Forest (Qingyuan) (China)

Jiangxi Jishui Natural Essential oil Factory (China)

Jinagxi Xuesong (China)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indian Sandalwood Oil

Australian Sandalwood Oil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetics(Perfumes)

Pharmaceuticals

Aromatherapy

Others

…….

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3725715-global-sandalwood-oil-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sandalwood Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Indian Sandalwood Oil

1.2.2 Australian Sandalwood Oil

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cosmetics(Perfumes)

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Aromatherapy

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Quintis (TFS Corporation)(Australia)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Sandalwood Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Quintis (TFS Corporation)(Australia) Sandalwood Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Santanol Group (Australia)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sandalwood Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Santanol Group (Australia) Sandalwood Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 RK-Essential Oils Company (India)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Sandalwood Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 RK-Essential Oils Company (India) Sandalwood Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Meena Perfumery (India)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Sandalwood Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Meena Perfumery (India) Sandalwood Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Naresh International (India)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Sandalwood Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Naresh International (India) Sandalwood Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3725715

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)