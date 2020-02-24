Sink Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Sink Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 138 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Sink Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A sink (also known as sinker, washbowl, hand basin and wash basin) is a bowl-shaped plumbing fixture used for washing hands, dishwashing, and other purposes. It comes from the Latin word “zinc” Sinks have taps (faucets) that supply hot and cold water and may include a spray feature to be used for faster rinsing. They also include a drain to remove used water; this drain may itself include a strainer and/or shut-off device and an overflow-prevention device. Sinks may also have an integrated soap dispenser.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Sink developed with the production growth rate of 3.8%. In 2015, global capacity of Sink was more than 65000 K Units.

Market competition is intense. Franke, Blanco, Kohler, Elkay, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

The worldwide market for Sink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 10100 million US$ in 2024, from 7610 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Sink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Franke, Blanco, Kohler, Elkay, America Standerd, Duravit, Oulin, Teka, JOMOO, Roca, Moen, Huida, Artisan, Primy, Just Manufacturing, Sonata, Morning

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stainless steel sinks

Ceramic sinks

Artificial stone sinks

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bathroom Sinks

Kitchen Sinks

Other

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sink product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sink, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sink in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sink competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sink breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sink market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sink sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

