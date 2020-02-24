Skateboard Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share

Skateboard Industry 2019

Description:-

A skateboard is a type of sports equipment or toy used primarily for the activity of skateboarding. It usually consists of a specially designed maplewood board combined with a polyurethane coating used for making smoother slides and stronger durability. Most skateboards are made with 7 plies of this wood.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Skateboard is in the fluctuation trend, from 37 USD/Unit in 2012 to 33 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global skateboard industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of Skateboard includes Park Boards, Cruiser Boards, Longboard and Other, and the proportion of Park Boards in 2016 is about 52%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Skateboard is widely used in Teenagers, Adults and Kids. The most proportion of Skateboard is Teenagers.

North America is the largest supplier of Skateboard, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Skateboard, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is not intense. Element Skateboards, Boiling Point, Plan B, Krown Skateboards, SK8 Factory, Skate One, Absolute Board and Alien Workshop, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

The worldwide market for Skateboard is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Skateboard in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Element Skateboards

Boiling Point

Plan B

Krown Skateboards

SK8 Factory

Skate One

Absolute Board

Alien Workshop

Artprint

Zero Skateboards

Control Skateboards

Razor

Carver Skateboards

Almost Skateboards

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Park Boards

Cruiser Boards

Longboard

Other Borrd

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Kids

Teenagers

Adults

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Skateboard Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Park Boards

1.2.2 Cruiser Boards

1.2.3 Longboard

1.2.4 Other Borrd

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Kids

1.3.2 Teenagers

1.3.3 Adults

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Element Skateboards

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Skateboard Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Element Skateboards Skateboard Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Boiling Point

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Skateboard Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Boiling Point Skateboard Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Plan B

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Skateboard Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Plan B Skateboard Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Krown Skateboards

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Skateboard Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Krown Skateboards Skateboard Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SK8 Factory

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Skateboard Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SK8 Factory Skateboard Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

