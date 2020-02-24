SLS (SLS Dry And SLS Liquid), SLES, And LAS Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2017-2025 Forecast – XploreMR

Global SLS, SLES and LAS Market: Snapshot

SLS and SLES are primarily used in personal care products. These anionic surfactants are losing their share to their counterparts such as cationic and amphoteric surfactants in personal care applications due to their harsh properties. SLS, SLES, and LAS are employed as emulsifiers and softer agents in textile and leather industries. Bar soaps contain high levels of SLS, SLES, and LAS.

However, bar soaps are expected to be replaced by liquid body washes, which contain cationic or amphoteric surfactants that are milder in nature.

LAS is majorly utilized in detergents and cleaners application, as compared to SLS and SLES. Increasing awareness about personal hygiene accompanied by huge investments in the commercial activities of personal care products is likely to have a significant impact on the global SLES market in the near future.

Global SLS, SLES and LAS Market: Segmentation

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global SLS, SLES and LAS market in terms of volume (Kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed view of the SLS, SLES and LAS market based on products and applications.Key products included in the report are SLS (SLS dry, SLS liquid), SLES and LAS.

Key applications included in the report are detergents & cleaners, personal care, oilfield chemicals, textile & leather and others (paints, plastics, etc.). Furthermore, the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The SLS, SLES and LAS market is further analyzed into major countries of each region. It also provides market volume and revenue for each product and application at country level.

Based on products, applications and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool.

The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

Global SLS, SLES and LAS Market: Research Methodologies

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.

Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases.

Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, and press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market.

Secondary sources referred for the study of the SLS, SLES and LAS market include ICIS, Factiva, ACS, Neil A Burns Blog, company presentations, etc.

