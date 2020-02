Solar Panel Recycling Market : Key Players And Production Information Analysis With Forecast 2025

Year-on-year increasing installations of solar panels would end up eventually in landfilling which would create environmental problems in later stages. Most PV solar panels consist of heavy metals, such as lead and cadmium, which can potentially contaminate the environment and can degrade soil and air quality, when released through landfill or open burning. Some hybrid solar cells contain rare elements such as indium and gallium. Loss of these rare earth elements through indiscriminate disposal could result in permanent depletion of these substances in the future.

Solar panel recycling is a difficult task, as solar PV units are assembled by using multiple materials such as glass, which is utilized to make the front cover of most PV panels, Panel frame is usually made from aluminum, sealing agents, copper, lead, cadmium, and gallium. It is necessary to separate and recover these materials with minimal loss and damage of material for proper recycling of solar PV panels. The recycled/recovered materials can then be employed again to manufacture new solar panels or for other industrial applications. Increase in the volume of decomposed PV panels combined with strict environmental laws can boost efficient and effective recycling, which is likely to further drive the expansion of the global solar panel recycling market.

Stringent regulations for recycling, increasing volumes of PV waste, combined with stringent laws has got a significant untapped potential which is anticipated to propel the solar panel recycling market in the near future. Solar energy regulatory commissions and EPA commission have framed many regulations concerning Toxics Release Inventory (TRI), Materials Safety Data Sheets (MSDSs), California’s Hazardous Waste Control Law (HWCL), Resource Conservations and Recovery Act (RCRA), and Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure (TCLP) standards, which are anticipated to keep an eye on the solar panel recycling processes around the globe. Lack of awareness, technology, and poor infrastructure for PV cell recycling around the world are major constraints for the solar panel recycling market.