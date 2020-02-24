Solar Street Lights Market Analysis, Key Players, Growth rate and Future Forecasts 2019-2024

Solar Street Lights Market Research Report 2019

The Solar Street Lights market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Solar Street Lights Industry with a focus on the regional market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Solar Street Lights players and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.

Asia Pacific was the largest revenue market with a market share of 35.56% in 2012 and 38.93% in 2017 with an increase of 3.37%. Middle East and Africa ranked the second market with the market share of 27.51% in 2016. Also, the Asia Pacific market for Solar Street Lights is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam has led to an increase in demand.

Solar Street Lights companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Philips, Tata Power Solar Systems, Jiawei, with the revenue market share of 6.31%, 3.04%, and 2.22% in 2016.

The key regions in the market which have a scope of development and a large number of opportunities and the top patterns affecting the advancement of the Worldwide Solar Street Lights Market have been provided through this report.

The ongoing development and growth patterns of this market have additionally been included in this study. The report additionally covers the key players and sheds light on the strategies being adopted by them for better infiltration into the market.

This research study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top Market Key Players, Philips, Tata Power Solar Systems, Bisol, Leadsun, Su-Kam Power Systems, Urja Global, Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO), Jiawei, Yingli Solar, King-sun, BYD, Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Standalone, Grid Connected

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into, Residential, Municipal Infrastructure, Others

The objective of the reports:

The objective of the study is to define Solar Street Lights market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Features of the report:

a. The analysis of the Solar Street Lights market, their Growth, Demand, position, size, and share from different regions are mentioned in detailed.

b. The key players in the market and their share in the global market are discussed.

c. The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help old, as well as new market players to maintain the competitiveness, are also discussed.

d. The Solar Street Lights market report provides some important points related to growth factors, challenges, opportunities, end-user analysis, achievement and so on.

e. The latest trends that are being followed in the market are included along with an example.

In the end, The report covers the precisely studied and evaluated data of the global market players and their scope in the market using a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as investment return analysis, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are used to analyze the key global market player’s growth in the Solar Street Lights industry.

