Spandex Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Spandex Fiber is a manufactured fiber in which the fiber forming substance is a long-chain synthetic polymer comprised of at least 85% of segmented polyurethane. Spandex fiber is a synthetic fiber known for its exceptional elasticity (stretchability).

Currently, there are many players in the United States spandex market. The main market players are Invista, Hyosung Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Taekwang Industrial

Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced materials Co. Ltd., TK Chemical Corporation and so on.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Invista

Hyosung Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd.

Yantai Tayho Advanced materials Co. Ltd.

TK Chemical Corporation

The Spandex mainly produced by Solution Dry Spinning, whose market share is about 81.39% in 2016 .the sales market share of Spandex produced by Solution Wet Spinning is about 8.75% in the United States Spandex 2016.

Spandex used in industry including Apparel & Clothing and Medical & Healthcare. Report data showed that 64.36% of the Spandex market demand in Apparel & Clothing in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Spandex industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Spandex have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Spandex market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Spandex volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Spandex market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solution Dry Spinning

Solution Wet Spinning

Others

Segment by Application

Apparel & Clothing

Medical & Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Spandex Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Spandex

1.2 Spandex Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Spandex Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solution Dry Spinning

1.2.3 Solution Wet Spinning

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Spandex Segment by Application

1.3.1 Spandex Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Apparel & Clothing

1.3.3 Medical & Healthcare

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Spandex Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Spandex Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Spandex Market Size

1.4.1 Global Spandex Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Spandex Production (2014-2025)

………..

