Sport Bottle Market 2019 Industry Growth, Trends, and Size to 2024

This comprehensive Sport Bottle Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Sports bottle, as the name implies, is an appliance used to carry water in the outdoor sports. Sport bottle can be made of plastic, stainless steel, aluminum and others. Sport bottle is much more durable, convenient, safety and reliable.

The technical barriers of sport bottle are low, and this industry is centralized. Leading ten companies in the market occupies about 37.53% of the Revenue market share in 2016. The major manufacturers of sport bottle are Thermos, PMI, LockandLock, Tupperware, CamelBak, Zojirushi, Haers, SIGG and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the sport bottle raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of sport bottle.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for sport bottle. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, sport bottle market will still be a market of fierce competition.

In order to adapt to the changing technical requirements, sport bottle manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, new materials and health protecting will be the technology trends of sport bottle.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sport Bottle market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4030 million by 2024, from US$ 3290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sport Bottle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sport Bottle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sport Bottle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Stainless Steel Sport Bottle

Plastic Sport Bottle

Aluminum Sport Bottle

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Daily Life

Outings

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Thermos

PMI

LockandLock

Tupperware

CamelBak

Zojirushi

Haers

SIGG

Tiger

Klean Kanteen

Fuguang

Shinetime

Powcan

Nanlong

Nalgene

Laken

KOR

Contigo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Sport Bottle Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Sport Bottle Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Sport Bottle Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Sport Bottle Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Sport Bottle Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Sport Bottle market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Sport Bottle consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Sport Bottle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sport Bottle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sport Bottle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sport Bottle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

