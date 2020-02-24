Sterility Testing Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Sterility Testing Market: Overview

Sterility testing is used to identify the presence or absence of microorganisms in biological parenteral designed for human use. Sterility testing is essential for pharmaceutical products, biopharmaceutical products and medical devices to be sterile or free from microorganisms. The sterility test for confirmation of the presence or absence of microorganisms is also known as bacteriostasis and fungistasis test.The report on global sterility testing market, analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report consists of an executive summary that provides information about the products, its segments and sub-segments, along with a market snapshot and comparative analysis by geography, in terms of revenue %, for 2016.

A detailed overview of market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the sterility testing market, along with porter’s analysis, of the global market, has been provided in this report. Market revenue analysis for all the above mentioned segments, and their sub segments has been provided for the forecast period of 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year, and 2015 as the historical year, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR %), for the forecast period of 2017-2025. Market share estimations were based on in-depth analysis and study of products, and their features, prices etc.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the sterility testing market. The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in the manufacturing of sterility testing. For providing a snapshot of this market to the stakeholders, executive summary section is included in this report, which summarizes the market size, trends and competition in different regions. Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the sterility testing market. Furthermore, the report incorporates market attractiveness analysis by geography that depicts the most attractive and significant region in the global market in 2016.

Sterility Testing Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research includes information collected via e-mails, and telephonic interviews of key opinion leaders (KOL), and forms the bulk of our research. Secondary research includes information collected from various sources, by study of company websites, annual reports, stock analysis presentations, press releases, and various national and international databases.

Based on product type, the global sterility testing market has been segmented into kits and reagents, instruments and others. Based on application, the global sterility testing market has been segmented into biopharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing, others. Based on test types, the market is segmented as traditional sterility tests and rapid sterility test. Traditional sterility tests is further classified in to membrane filtration and immersion test whereas rapid sterility tests is classified in to solid phase cytometry, flow cytometry, bioluminescence, nucleic acid amplification, immunological methods and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The regions are further segmented into major countries which include, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the world includes Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report also comprises list major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the Sterility testing market, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include, Merck KGaA, bioMérieux, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG among others.

The global sterility testing market has been segmented as follows:

Global Sterility Testing Market, By Product kits and Reagents Instruments Others

Global Sterility Testing Market, By Application Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Medical Devices Manufacturing Others

Global Sterility Testing Market, By Test Type Traditional Sterility Tests Membrane Filtration Immersion Test Rapid Sterility Test Solid phase Cytometry Flow Cytometry Bioluminescence Nucleic acid amplification Immunological methods Others



