Surgical Fluid Disposal Market to Surpass US$ 4 Bn by 2026

Surgical fluids are generated in various procedures in the healthcare facility that are required to be disposed as they are collected. There are various devices available in the market for disposal of surgical fluids. To name a few, devices such as containers, tubing sets and waste bags are typically used for fluid disposal. These devices find use across various applications such as laparoscopy, gastroenterology, urology and gynecology and are used by hospitals, clinics as well as ambulatory surgical centers. The growth of the global surgical fluid disposal market is influenced by factors such as increasing surgical procedures, technical advances in effective fluid disposal systems, convenience of disposal with the use of containers and tubing sets, growing minimally invasive surgeries and increasing funds from governments across regions for procedures related to endosurgery.

A fact based research report on “Surgical fluid disposal Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2026)” by Persistence Market Research (PMR) reveals various aspects associated with the market’s growth. Several macroeconomic facets impacting the market along with supply chain analysis and vendor analysis have been included in this extensive research report. This research can give the much needed value addition to the reader with which he/she can slate key strategies to gain strong market hold in the coming years. As per this research study, the global market for surgical fluid disposal is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.8% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2026) to reach a significant market valuation by the end of the forecast period.

4 Key Insights on Global Surgical fluid disposal Market

The global surgical fluid disposal market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, application and region.

In the product type category , the containers segment is estimated to be the largest and highly attractive segment, largely contributing to the global market’s growth. This segment is projected to grow at a significant value CAGR during the forecast period. Also, the demand for tubing sets is expected to increase in the coming years, making tubing sets a high growth segment during the forecast period

In the application category, the demand for surgical fluid disposal is largely seen in laparoscopy. The laparoscopy application segment is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 4.4% throughout the period of forecast. Moreover, the urology segment is also expected to show significant adoption of devices for disposal of surgical fluids

By region, North America is anticipated to the largest with a high market attractiveness. Moreover, the surgical fluid disposal market in North America is estimated to reach a high market valuation as compared to other regions and is expected to touch a billion dollar milestone by the end of the forecast period

With respect to end user, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers have shown increased inclination towards adopting surgical fluid disposal. Hospitals segment is expected to portray high market share as well as favorable growth rate in the coming years. The adulatory surgical centers segment is projected to grow at a relatively high value CAGR throughout the assessment period.

Competition Landscape

The analytical research report on global surgical fluid disposal market has covered a weighted analysis on the competition landscape. Various key facets such as key financials, company overview, key personnel, product portfolios of players, key developments and innovations and strategies of key players have been covered in this section. Major companies profiled in this research report include KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, C. R. Bard Inc., Ecolab Inc., Allied Healthcare, Allen Medical Systems, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Inc., and B Braun Melsungen AG.