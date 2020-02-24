Technology Overview of Specialty IP Cameras Market Insights and Forecast to 2025
IP Cameras is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. In this report, the Specialty IP Cameras contain Explosion-proof IP Cameras, Corner Mount Cameras and Fortified Camera Systems.
The global Specialty IP Cameras market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Specialty IP Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty IP Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hikvision
Axis Communications
Panasonic
Dahua
Bosch Security Systems
Sony
Samsung
Avigilon
Pelco (Schneider Electric)
Honeywell
Mobotix
GeoVision
Belkin
NetGear
Vivotek
D-Link
Arecont Vision
Wanscam
Toshiba
GOSCAM
Juanvision
Apexis
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Explosion-proof IP Cameras
Corner Mount Camera
Fortified Camera Systems
Segment by Application
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Manufacturing/Factory Use
Public & Government Infrastructure
