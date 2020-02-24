Top Leading Report on Life Science Analytics Market: Competitive Dynamics,ccenture PLC, SAS Institute, Inc., IBM Corporation, MaxisIT, Inc., Oracle Corporation

Life Science Analytics Market: Overview

The life science analytics market report provides analysis of the life science analytics market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the life science analytics market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key trends, regulations and policies, global IT spending analysis, ecosystem analysis, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the market. A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the life science analytics market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Life Science Analytics Market: Scope of the Report

The life science analytics market has been segmented based on type, component, application, end-user, and region. Based on component, the life science analytics market has been classified into software and services. The software segment has been further bifurcated into on-premise and on-demand based on deployment type. The services segment has been bifurcated into professional and managed services. In terms of application, the market has been categorized into clinical and preclinical trials, regulatory compliance, research and development, sales and marketing, and supply chain management. Based on end-user, the life science analytics market has been categorized into biomedical companies, laboratory and pharmaceutical companies, and medical device companies. The laboratory and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the life science analytics market over the forecast period. In terms of type, the market has been segmented into descriptive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and predictive analytics. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global life science analytics market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the life science analytics market, listing all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness, and developments. The competitive landscape section of the report offers an overview of the market share of several key players for the year 2017. Life science analytics market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, the key takeaways section provided at the end of the competitive landscape section would help companies to make the best moves in this market.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the life science analytics market and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes a basic overview and revenue and strategic analysis under the company profile section. Additionally, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the market. This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the life science analytics market.

Global Life Science Analytics Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database and industry white papers are referred to.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the life science analytics market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer first-hand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, outlook etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Life Science Analytics Market: Competitive Dynamics

Accenture PLC, SAS Institute, Inc., IBM Corporation, MaxisIT, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, SAP SE, Take Solutions, Inc., IQVIA (Quintiles, Inc.), and SCIOInspire, Corp. (Scio Health Analytics) are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as part of company profiling.