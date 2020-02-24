Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Top Oil and Gas Companies Planned Projects and Capital Expenditure Outlook in the FSU – Gazprom Leads Capex across Oil and Gas Value Chain” to its huge collection of research reports.



In the FSU, Gazprom, Rosneft Oil Co, and Novatek are the top three spenders among all oil and gas companies in the FSU, in terms of new build capex to be spent on planned and announced projects across the oil and gas value chain by 2025. In the upstream sector, Gazprom leads among companies with the highest capex of US$39.8 billion during 2018 to 2025. Gazprom will also be the major spender in midstream sector, primarily focusing on gas pipelines, gas processing and liquefaction projects. In the downstream sector, Rosneft Oil Co will have the highest capex in the refinery sector, while Gazprom would lead capex in the petrochemicals sector.

Scope

– FSUs new build capex by key companies across oil and gas value chain for 2018 to 2025

– FSUs capex by key companies in each of the key segments across oil and gas value chain for 2018 to 2025

– Capex across oil and gas value chain for top 10 companies during 2018 to 2025

– Key planned and announced projects by capex for top 10 companies.

Reasons to buy

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong data about oil and gas capex by company in FSU

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on FSUs oil and gas capex outlook

– Gain insights in to capex spending patterns of key companies across FSUs oil and gas value chain

– Understand competitors capex outlook across FSUs oil and gas value chain.



