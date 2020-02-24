Top Reasons for Alarming Growth in Yoga and Exercise Mats Market in 2019: Growth, Trends, and Forecast upto 2025

Yoga and exercise mats are fabricated mats used during yoga and exercises. Yoga and exercise mats are gaining importance in recent years due to rising trend of practice of exercise among the population. The practice of yoga and exercise are important in creating the proper balance in the body and also helps in the development of body strength and flexibility. Physical activities not only improves the physical wellbeing of a person but also improves the mental stability by reducing anxiety, depression, and tension. The increasing awareness towards staying healthy and prevention of health issues such as high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity are resulting to the inclination towards regular yoga and exercise among the population. Thus this, in turn, is boosting the growth rate of the global yoga and exercise mats market. Major Key players of yoga and exercise mats focus on innovation and use of sustainable raw materials which are made up of natural rubber, cotton, and jute.

The global yoga and exercise mats market has been segmented on the basis of different product types, distribution channel, and end use. By different product types, the global yoga and exercise mats are segmented into gym mats, Pilates mats, and general exercise mats. A large section of the consumers in yoga and gym clubs use yoga and exercise mats extensively for yoga, weight training, and general exercises. The market of yoga and exercise mats has been further segmented on the basis of distribution channels such as online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. The offline distribution channel of yoga and exercise mats is further segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets and independent retail stores. The offline distribution channel of yoga and exercise mats is anticipated to capture a large part of the market share due to the availability of wide range of products. On the basis of end use the global yoga and exercise mats are segmented into yoga clubs and gyms

The global yoga and exercise mats are mainly driven by the rising popularity of yoga and exercises in different regions. Proper health and prevention of health issues such as obesity diabetes are considered as one of the global macroeconomic phenomena of all the countries. Thus this is driving the global yoga and exercise mats market. Organic cotton and environment-friendly yoga and exercise mats are more preferred among the consumers than the traditional synthetic and rubber. This has resulted in rise in the price in raw materials of yoga and exercise mats and thus this is restraining the global yoga and exercise mats. Moreover, physicians in recent years suggest yoga or any form of daily exercise to every individual in order to prevent health related issue specifically obesity. Thus these are generating opportunities to the global yoga and exercise mats market during the forecast period.

For the purpose of providing a detailed analysis regarding demand for yoga and exercise mat market across different regions, the global yoga and exercise mats market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The yoga and exercise mat market in North America including U.S. Canada is anticipated to capture a large part of the yoga and exercise mats market share in 2016 due to the rising number of health and other fitness clubs. Increased awareness towards staying healthy and proper wellbeing are showing a positive impact upon the North America yoga and exercise mats market. The yoga and exercise mat market of North America is followed by Europe in 2016. On the flip side, the yoga and exercise mat market of Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most promising demand of yoga and exercise mat during the forecast period across different regions owing to rising consciousness among the population regarding proper health and wellbeing.

Rising obesity and diabetes has also resulted in inclination towards regular exercise among the population and this is boosting the growth rate of the global yoga and exercise mats market. Busy lifestyle and changing eating patterns has resulted to poor health among the population. Thus regular exercise has become a necessity for every people in recent years. Thus this is triggering the growth rate of the global yoga and exercise mats market.

Owing to the presence of large number of yoga and exercise mat manufacturers across the globe, the global yoga and exercise mat market is competitive in nature. Some of the key players of yoga and exercise mats market includes Gaiam, JadeYoga, Adidas Group, Nike Inc, Body Solid, HuggerMugger, Trmax Sports, Barefoot yoga, Manduka, SPRI, La Vie Boheme Yoga among others.