TPU Films Market Will Reach A High Market Value During 2025

Methylene diphenyl isocyanate (MDI), tolylene diisocyanate (TDI) and polyols are the key raw materials required in the manufacture of TPU films. These raw materials are used widely in other end-user industries such as textiles, polymers, rubber processing, and medical & health care. Hence, the extensive consumption of these raw materials from numerous end-user industries affects the demand-supply scenario and resulting in increased prices of TPU films.

Furthermore, manufacturers, such as Lubrizol, have developed bio-based TPU by using renewable-sourced materials with renewable content ranging from 30% to 70% .Bio-based TPU film provides the same level of performance and benefits compared to its synthetic counterparts. Therefore, the development of bio-based TPU films is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the TPU films market during the next few years.

TPU films are used for a number of applications in the automotive, construction and aerospace industry. They offer elasticity and low permeability, due to which they are primarily used for fabricating elastic membranes used in safety equipment. Flame retardant TPU films offer improved safety and act as an inflatable membrane for expandable escape chutes in aircrafts. Moreover, TPU films are suitable for lighter-than-air applications, since these films are puncture, tear, and fatigue resistant and are easy to fabricate.

These properties make TPU films suitable for surveillance applications, airships, and blimps. Hence, the rising usage of TPU films in safety equipment and other lighter-than-air applications is also expected to boost the market in the next few years. The TPU films market is a fairly consolidated market with the leading players accounting for more than 50% share in 2016.

Covestro AG held major share of the TPU films market in 2016. DingZing Advanced Materials Inc. and Schweitzer-Mauduit, International, Inc. also accounted for key share in 2016. This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global TPU films market in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed view of the TPU films market based on products and end-use industry.

