Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Size, Future Forecasts, Market Status, and Industry Opportunities 2019-2024

Transdermal Drug Delivery System is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Often, this promotes healing to an injured area of the body. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. is that the patch provides a controlled release of the medication into the patient, usually through either a porous membrane covering a reservoir of medication or through body heat melting thin layers of medication embedded in the adhesive.

The classification of Transdermal Drug Delivery System includes Fentanyl, Nitroglycerin, Estradiol, Nicotine and Other, and the revenue proportion of Fentanyl in 2016 is about 31.1%. Transdermal Drug Delivery System can be used for OTC, Rx. The most proportion of Transdermal Drug Delivery System is OTC, and the sales proportion is about 83.3% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a revenue market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the revenue market share of 28%. China and Japan are also important sales regions for Transdermal Drug Delivery System.

Top Market Key Players, Hisamitsu, Mylan, GSK, Novartis, Teve (Actavis), Johnson & Johnson, Lohmann, Teikoku Seiyaku, Bayer, Lingrui, Sanofi, Qizheng, Endo, Huarun 999, Haw Par, Nichiban, Mentholatum Company, Laboratoires Genevrier

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers , North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Fentanyl, Nitroglycerin, Estradiol, Nicotine, Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into, OTC, Rx

