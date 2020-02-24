Travel Duffle Bags Market: Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 | Major Companies include Eagle Creek, Everest, Luggage America, Netpackbag, Samsonite, Delsey, Ralph Lauren

Travel duffle bags are a latest trend in the luggage bag segment and is a latest version of improved version of quality bags in the market. These are found usually in a rectangular shape and other attractive shapes and sizes. Being trendy is a style quotient for most individuals and in order to maintain it, manufacturers are producing innovative products with a premium quality and strategic price. Travel duffle bags are light weight in nature and made of leather or microfibers material that maintains it durability. These bags are made in such a way that are adjustable in size and can fit in any luggage carriers on the transport. Duffle bags are famous amongst people who go for short trips and have lots of luggage to carry along.

The travel duffle bags are in huge demand amongst all young travelers. The tourism industry has always been a trending market globally. These duffle bags are found carrying with style and usually found to match it with their attire. There are certain drivers that push the product in the market. The usage of travel duffle bags is predominant with fitness freak woman as they prefer taking these bags to gym as well for travel for a shorter distance. Recently, the travel duffle bags market has experienced a shift from bigger duffles to smaller along with the increasing preference for off-price channels driven by demand from brand conscious millennial population.

Moreover, the growing affluence in the emerging economies and awareness of better brands has had a significant influence in the market. However, counterfeit products are always a major restraint acting in the handbag industry. Additionally, high import duties and declining store presence coupled with decreasing global GDP growth have been affecting the growth of the satchel and saddle market.

Request PDF Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26312

The travel duffle bags market can be segmented on the basis of material type and distribution channel. On basis of material the travel duffle bags market can be further categorized into leather, jute, polyester and others. Duffle bags are usually kept lighter and are spacious to carry good number of things at a go. Their unique capacity to adjust and hold on to the luggage makes it a popular travel bag that is carried by both men and women. Moreover, on basis of distribution channel, the travel duffle bags can be further categorized into supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, specialty stores and also online stores. The online stores offer relatively lower prices for the travel duffle bags and more variety for consumers to choose and get it delivered before they plan their travel.

The travel duffle bags market is a popular product and manufacturers of the premium brands face heavy competition globally and they need to keep up to the demand and consumer preference of the global market. North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa manufacture and sell handbags. Owing to its rising demand, manufacturers are spending on preparing better quality duffle bags and using improved leather and chains. North America followed Europe are the leading regions globally that are reported to heavily purchase handbags as they are more trendy and have more purchasing power. Other regions like the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa are also reported to show a remarkable growth in the consumption of this product due to their adoption of culture from the western countries. The strategic pricing of these products has attracted the customers with unique selling ideas and have contributed massively in the handbag industry.

Get TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=26312

The major players dominating the caffeine market are Eagle Creek, Everest, Luggage America, Netpackbag, Samsonite, Delsey, Ralph Lauren, Rimowa,Travelpro,Antler, VIP Industries are a few among other leading producers of travel duffle bags in the world.