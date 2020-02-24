Unit Sales of Automotive Condenser Market to Soar During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased End-use Adoption

Global Automotive Condenser Market: Overview

Global sales of automotive condensers is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 8,600 Mn in 2017 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period to be valued at more than US$ 12 Bn by 2025. In terms of volume, the global automotive condenser market was pegged at 106,313 ‘000 units in 2017 and is expected to reach 143,699 ‘000 units by 2025 end. The market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2017 – 2025 in terms of volume over the forecast period.

The passenger car segment is anticipated to hold more than three-fourth of the market value share by 2025 end

The passenger car segment is estimated to dominate the global automotive condenser market. It is expected to be valued at more than US$ 6,500 Mn by 2017 end and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2017 to 2025. Passenger cars are the most lucrative vehicle type in the global automotive condenser market with an incremental growth rate in countries such as China, India, Germany, Turkey and Mexico. In terms of revenue share, the passenger car segment is anticipated to hold more than 75% market share in the year 2017.

High maintenance cost is the main challenge hindering revenue growth of the global automotive condenser market

High cost, inflexible design, bulky form factor, less durability, corrosion prone feature, fatigue, and evaporation of refrigerant emission are some of the factors challenging global market demand. The maintenance cost of automotive condensers is relatively high and the maintenance needs to be done regularly (after every six months the coolant or the refrigerant must be checked and replaced), as faulty condensers are ineffective in facilitating ideal cooling or heating in an automobile. The high maintenance costs of automotive condensers is due to the changing of coolants and refrigerants. The cost of installing and fabricating an automotive condenser differs from utilization to applications. As customized applications may require more equipment and high strength materials, the cost of customized condensers is more than traditional automotive condensers owing to the high manufacturing cost. All these factors are creating a negative impact on the global automotive condenser market.

Soring government regulations and rules act as hurdles for manufacturers of automotive condensers. Automotive vehicles especially commercial vehicles such as LCVs and trucks are the major causes of air pollution as they emit a significant amount of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and other pollutants into the air. This is another factor restraining revenue growth of the global automotive condenser market.

Strategic overview of key players operating in the global automotive condenser market

Companies in the global market for automotive condensers are strategizing to invest heavily in extensive research and development to increase the attractiveness of their product portfolio. Expansion of the product line will support key players to strengthen their roots in the global automotive condenser market. The key companies functioning in the global automotive condenser market are aiming to provide their customer base with more innovative and technologically advanced products to keep up with the latest advancements and changes in automotive technology. These companies are also focusing on expanding their service quality in different regions to boost their market share and gain a strong hold in the global automotive condenser market.