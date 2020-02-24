Virtual Assistant Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Description:
IVA is software driven assistant which uses artificial intelligence to model the human interaction to perform multiple tasks. IVA helps in managing connected cars, and homes and some of the leading examples of IVA are Google Assistant, Apple Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Amazon Echo.
Growing trend of outsourcing, growing mobile workforce, increased focus on customer engagement are the factors that are driving the market for intelligent virtual assistants. Growing popularity of cloud applications, big data analytics and social media has changed the way businesses interact with customers. To add to the revenue and improve consumer satisfaction, organizations are revisiting consumer experience strategies. Digital Employee by Artificial Solutions is some strategies that are worked on for assisting the employees in achieving their sales targets. Other than adding to the enhancement of user experience, IVAs are meant to reduce customer service operational costs.
In 2018, the global Virtual Assistant market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Virtual Assistant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Assistant development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Nuance Communications
Microsoft
Inbenta Technologies
Samsung Electronics
Apple
IBM
Intel
Google
Amazon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Speech Intelligent
Speech Recognition Intelligent
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail & Ecommerce
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Virtual Assistant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Virtual Assistant development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Assistant are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtual Assistant Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Speech Intelligent
1.4.3 Speech Recognition Intelligent
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtual Assistant Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Retail & Ecommerce
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtual Assistant Market Size
2.2 Virtual Assistant Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual Assistant Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Virtual Assistant Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 Nuance Communications
12.2.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.2.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 Inbenta Technologies
12.4.1 Inbenta Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.4.4 Inbenta Technologies Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Inbenta Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Samsung Electronics
12.5.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.5.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development
12.6 Apple
12.6.1 Apple Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.6.4 Apple Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Apple Recent Development
12.7 IBM
12.7.1 IBM Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 IBM Recent Development
12.8 Intel
12.8.1 Intel Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.8.4 Intel Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Intel Recent Development
12.9 Google
12.9.1 Google Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.9.4 Google Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Google Recent Development
12.10 Amazon
12.10.1 Amazon Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.10.4 Amazon Revenue in Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Amazon Recent Development
Continued…..
