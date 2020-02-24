VIRTUALIZATION IN INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
Virtualization is a technology that makes use of software to create multiple simulated environments from a single hardware system. Hypervisor is a software that disengages virtual machines (VMs)from host servers and assigns computer resources to the VMs.
According to the report, one driver in the market is ability to run multiple operating systems on a single physical server. Operations in industrial plants require multiple servers to run different operating systems and applications. Industrial plants have different applications and operating systems that support automated devices such as SCADA, PLC, and HMI.
In 2018, the global Virtualization in Industrial Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Virtualization in Industrial Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtualization in Industrial Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Citrix Systems
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
VMware
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Virtualization Management Software
Cloud Management Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Process Industry
Discrete Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtualization in Industrial Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Virtualization Management Software
1.4.3 Cloud Management Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtualization in Industrial Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Process Industry
1.5.3 Discrete Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtualization in Industrial Automation Market Size
2.2 Virtualization in Industrial Automation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtualization in Industrial Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Virtualization in Industrial Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Citrix Systems
12.1.1 Citrix Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Virtualization in Industrial Automation Introduction
12.1.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Virtualization in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Virtualization in Industrial Automation Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Virtualization in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Virtualization in Industrial Automation Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Virtualization in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Virtualization in Industrial Automation Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Virtualization in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 VMware
12.5.1 VMware Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Virtualization in Industrial Automation Introduction
12.5.4 VMware Revenue in Virtualization in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 VMware Recent Development
Continued…..
