Voice over LTE Market Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Trends and Demand Analysis 2025

Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) is a standard for high-speed wireless communication for mobile phones and data terminals – including IoT devices and wearables. It is based on the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) network, with specific profiles for control and media planes of voice service on LTE defined by GSMA in PRD IR.92

Voice over LTE is becoming a popular technology as it provides win-win situation for both the entities; that is, the mobile network operators and the subscribers.LTE offers twice the spectral efficiency of 3G/HSPA and more than six times efficiency as that of the GSM technology; this allows allocating more bandwidth for more data services.

In 2017, the global Voice over LTE market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Voice over LTE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study:

Alcatel-Lucent

At and T

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Kt

Lg Uplus

Metropcs

Nokia Solutions And Networks

Sk Telecom

Verizon Wireless

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD)

Time Division Duplexing (TDD)

Market segment by Application, split into:

Network Operators

Main Suppliers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice over LTE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice over LTE development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice over LTE are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

