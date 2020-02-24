Water Chiller Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Water Chiller Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 181 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Water Chiller Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A water chiller is a mechanical device used to facilitate heat exchange from water to a refrigerant in a closed loop system. Chillers have widespread industrial applications. They are also in huge demand in the Beverages, Plastics, and Medical industries. Chillers are available in different sizes and cooling capacities and have a range of energy consumption levels to meet the requirements of end-users. US sales of water chiller was about 77627 units in 2015, and will reach to 81250 units in 2016. From 2011 to 2015, the annual growth rate was about 5.56%.

The major brands include Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Carrier, Parker Hannifin , Lennox, Dimplex \, Thermal Solutions, EcoChillers., Thermal Care, SMC and Dinkin (McQuay), these companies occupied above 60% market share. And the top five players occupied about 50% market share. Plastics and Rubber and Food Processing are the largest consumption field, occupied above 45% market share. Centrifugal chillers and reciprocating chillers are major product type, and have about 63 market share.

In the future, the growth rate will be about 5.52%, and the production will reach to 106267 units in 2021. Finally, although sales of water chiller products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Water chiller field hastily.

According to this study, over the next five years the Water Chiller market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Water Chiller business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Water Chiller market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Water Chiller value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Screw Chillers

Centrifugal Chillers

Reciprocating Chillers

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medical

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Plastics and Rubber

Metal forming

Food Processing

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Carrier

Parker Hannifin

Lennox

Dimplex Thermal Solutions

EcoChillers

Thermal Care

SMC

Dinkin (McQuay)

Lytron Chillers

Mammoth

Toshiba

Bosch

Advantage Engineering

Mitsubshi

Filtrine

Fluid Chillers

Budzar Industries

Legacy Chiller Systems USA

Cold Shot Chillers

General Air Products

Dry Coolers

Orion Machinery

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Water Chiller Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Water Chiller Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Water Chiller Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Water Chiller Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Water Chiller Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Water Chiller market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Water Chiller consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Water Chiller market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water Chiller manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Chiller with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Water Chiller submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

