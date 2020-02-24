Welding Robot Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Welding Robot Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 164 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Welding robot is a kind of industrial robot used in welding processes, where two materials are fused together through heating, intermixing, and then cooling the materials to form a strong join. Welding robot is automated and it can help increasing efficiencies and consistencies. Welding robot is widely used in automotive industry, equipment, machinery industry, and ship industry, etc.

In the last five years, welding robot industry has got a rapid development. The production of welding robot is increasing faster every day. During this time, China has been the largest market of welding robot, superseded Japan.

In another hand, the low robot density in China indicated the huge potential market of welding robot. Now, some companies like KUKA, ABB, Panasonic and Yaskawa have built plants in China to produce welding robots. They are trying to grab the market before the domestic manufacturers getting into an investment. In China, the biggest manufacturing is Siasun in Shenyang, but their production is relatively little compared with these foreign producers. So welding robots consumers in China have to import products from foreign manufacturers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Welding Robot market will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10900 million by 2024, from US$ 7080 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Welding Robot business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Welding Robot market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Welding Robot value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Spot Welding Robot

Arc Welding Robot

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive Industry

Equipment and Machonery Industry

Ship Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa, KUKA, OTC, Kawasaki, Panasonic, NACHI, Comau, Hyundai, ClOOS, REIS, STUAA, IGM, Siasun, GSK CNC, Effort, STEP Electric, PeiTian

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Welding Robot consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Welding Robot market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Welding Robot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Welding Robot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Welding Robot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



