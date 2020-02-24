Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Headphones (or head-phones in the early days of telephony and radio) are a pair of small loudspeaker drivers worn on or around the head over a user’s ears. They are electroacoustic transducers, which convert an electrical signal to a corresponding sound.
Bluetooth technology is widely used for short-range voice transmission. While it can be and is used for data transmission, the short range (due to using low power to reduce battery drain) is a limiting factor. A very common application is a hands-free Bluetooth earpiece for a phone which may be in a user’s pocket.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AKG
Sennheiser
audio-technica
Jabra
LG
Motorola
Plantronics
Samsung
Bose
Mpow
Huawei
Apple (Beats)
Panasonic
Yamaha
Beyerdynamic
Shure
Grado
Philips
The global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Wireless Bluetooth Headphone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Bluetooth Headphone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
On-Ear Headphones
Over-Ear Headphones
Earbuds and In-Ear Headphones
Segment by Application
Communication
Sports
Music
Others
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Executive Summary
1 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wireless Bluetooth Headphone
1.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 On-Ear Headphones
1.2.3 Over-Ear Headphones
1.2.4 Earbuds and In-Ear Headphones
1.3 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Segment by Application
1.3.1 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Communication
1.3.3 Sports
1.3.4 Music
1.3.5 Others
1.3 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market Size
1.4.1 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production (2014-2025)
………..
http://heraldkeeper.com/news/wireless-bluetooth-headphone-market-2019-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025-248439.html
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Business
7.1 AKG
7.1.1 AKG Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 AKG Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Sennheiser
7.2.1 Sennheiser Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Sennheiser Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 audio-technica
7.3.1 audio-technica Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 audio-technica Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Jabra
7.4.1 Jabra Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Jabra Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 LG
7.5.1 LG Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 LG Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Motorola
7.6.1 Motorola Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Motorola Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Plantronics
7.7.1 Plantronics Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Plantronics Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Samsung
7.8.1 Samsung Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Samsung Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Bose
7.9.1 Bose Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Bose Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Mpow
7.10.1 Mpow Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Mpow Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Huawei
7.12 Apple (Beats)
7.13 Panasonic
7.14 Yamaha
7.15 Beyerdynamic
7.16 Shure
7.17 Grado
7.18 Philips
Continued….
