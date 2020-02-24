Wood Preservative Chemicals And Coatings Active Ingredients Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

APAC remains the most dominant region in terms of global wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market share index

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a high share of global sales of wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredients by the end of 2025, registering faster growth among all other regions in the global wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market. The region is expected to strengthen its market value share by about one percent from 2017 to 2025 end, gaining 70 BPS. The APAC wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market is anticipated to create total incremental opportunity of US$ 24 Mn between 2017 and 2025. The region, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, is anticipated to reach a market value of more than US$ 90 Mn by 2025 end. With a market attractiveness index of 5.0, Asia Pacific is expected to be a relatively attractive market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific represents a high revenue opportunity and high volume and value growth. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Rising infrastructural investments boosting the wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market in APAC

Owing to the economic and overall development, various infrastructure projects are being initiated in the APAC region. Deployment of treated wood in these infrastructural projects are also pacing up, subsequently paving the way for a high demand for wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredients. With an upsurge in the economic development, mid-to-high end consumers are adopting environmentally friendly products. Solvent borne wood coating products are dominating the Asian market; while on the other hand, water borne coatings and active ingredients possess relatively slow growth.

Rapid urbanization and growing population fueling the wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market in APAC

Countries across the APAC region are experiencing rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Investments in the construction sector are rising day by day, which is propelling the demand for wood in decking and furniture manufacturing industries, thereby resulting in an increasing consumption of wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredients. Wood and wood based products have gained wide indoor and outdoor applications owing to their versatility and abundance. The cost effectiveness, ease and efficiency of construction, and sustainability makes wood a material of choice for many end uses. Wood is also gaining popularity owing to the current trend among end users to impart aesthetic features in their outdoor as well as indoor structural design applications. In order to protect wood and wood products, it must be treated with certain preservatives, which in turn, is expected to create a good demand for wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredients in the APAC region. Growing utilization of environmentally friendly active ingredients is one of the major opportunities in the wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market in APAC.

Organic active ingredient type is a highly attractive segment in the APAC wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market

In terms of value, organic active ingredients are expected to dominate the APAC regional market throughout the forecast period. The organic active ingredient type segment in the APAC wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market is estimated to account for a market value share of more than 85% in 2017. China is expected to emerge as a highly attractive and dominant market for wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredients in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. The market in the country is expected to gain 210 BPS over the forecast period. The China market is inclined toward high growth-high value and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period. The India wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market is expected to gain 10 BPS over the forecast period. The market in the country is inclined towards high growth-low value and it is expected to shift toward high growth-moderate value over the forecast period.