Ads B Market 2025: Top Key Players FreeFlight Systems, The Bendix Aviation Corporation, Aspen Avionics

Global ADS-B Market: Overview

ADS-B is an Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast system, an integral part for air traffic control. The ADS-B broadcasts important information such as aircraft velocity, position, and altitude at a set time intervals. The ADS-B functions by using a transponder to send accurate details of position to air traffic controllers. The ADS-B works by determining it position using GPS which is then broadcasted by transponder at intervals. The information received at stations is taken by air controllers for precise tracking of the aircraft. The ADS-B offers much advanced features such as enhanced precision in the sky coupled with clear information exchange. The demand for ADS-B systems is expected to be seen significantly high since the adoption of ADS-B systems will be vital by 2020. Thus, the manufacturers are expected to be benefited by this compulsion of ADB-S use. Also, when compared to conventional radar technology ADS-B requires much reduced operational costs. The global ADS-B market is expected to gain higher traction over the forecast period owing to the exceptional features offered by ADS-B in controlling air traffic.

Global ADS-B Market: Drivers and Restraints

The ADS-B is operable in remote areas, on mountain side, low or very high altitudes, thus offers an additive advantage over the conventional ones. These features of ADS-B benefits the users to great extent allowing them to control traffic even of runaways, is one of the major factor driving the global ADS-B market. The ADS-B technology offers improved efficiency and safety to pilots, controllers and also to public. Further, it offers information on weather conditions, prevents the runaway incursions even at heavy rainfall and provide information to pilots which earlier only controllers used to get. These factors are expected to drive the global ADS-B market during the forecast period. Also, according to the regulation passed from FAA (The Federal Aviation Administration) the aircraft defined under 91.225 regulation should possess ADS-B system which will be effective from the year 2020. The strict government regulation is expected to boost the global ADS-B market by 2026 end.

Global ADS-B Market: Segmentation

On the basis of ADS-B type, ADS-B market is segmented into:-

ADS-B In

ADS-B Out

On the basis of applications, ADS-B market is segmented into:-

ATC surveillance Separation Safety Nets Traffic Information

Airborne surveillance Cockpit display Delegated separation

Others

Global ADS-B Market: Region wise Outlook

The transition of avionics from radar base technology to ADS-B based is expected to get high demand over the forecast period owing to acceptance from FAA. The global ADS-B market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Europe holds major share in the global ADS-B sets market in terms of revenue and expected to dominate the market owing to high usage of ADS-B technology. Further, the strict regulations for aircrafts pilot is expected to aid in the growth of ADS-B in these regions.

Global ADS-B Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global ADS-B market includes: