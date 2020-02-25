Aerosol Packaging Market is registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2017 – 2027

A new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Aerosol Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” studies the performance of the global aerosol packaging market over a 10 year assessment period from 2017 to 2027. The report presents the value and volume forecast of the global aerosol packaging market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. Trends and opportunities for manufacturers of aerosol packaging products are also highlighted in this publication. The estimates point to a revenue growth from about US$ 6,428.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ 10,113.0 Mn by the end of 2027, resulting in a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. In terms of volume, the global aerosol packaging market is anticipated to be pegged at 25.37 Bn units by 2027, up from 16.88 Bn units in 2017, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Global Aerosol Packaging Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The report segments the global aerosol packaging market on the basis of Volume Size (Less than 100 ml, 100 ml – 250 ml, 251 ml – 500 ml, More than 500 ml); on the basis of Material Type (Aluminium, Tin-Plated Steel, Others (Plastic, Glass)); on the basis of Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care (Deodorants, Hairspray Products, Shaving Care Products, Others (sun care products), Household Products, Automotive/Industrial Products, Others (Food, Pharmaceuticals, etc.); on the basis of Product Type (Aerosol Cans, Others (Aerosol Bottles, Jars)); on the basis of Can Type (Necked in, Shaped Wall, Straight Wall).

The 100 ml – 250 ml segment is anticipated to dominate the aerosol packaging market by capacity size , projected to hold about 35% market share by the end of 2027

, projected to hold about 35% market share by the end of 2027 The tin-plated steel segment by material type will witness maximum growth during the forecast period in terms of revenue, estimated to account for a market share in excess of 50% by the end of the forecast period. This segment will register a CAGR of 4.5%. The aluminium segment will witness a growth rate of 4.8% over the 10 year forecast period

will witness maximum growth during the forecast period in terms of revenue, estimated to account for a market share in excess of 50% by the end of the forecast period. This segment will register a CAGR of 4.5%. The aluminium segment will witness a growth rate of 4.8% over the 10 year forecast period In terms of application , the personal care and cosmetics segment will project maximum growth during the forecast period, reaching a market valuation of US$ 4,160.0 Mn by the end of 2027. The household and automotive/industrial segments will vie for the second place in terms of market share throughout the forecast period – both segments are estimated to hold a value share in excess of 20% during the decadal study

, the personal care and cosmetics segment will project maximum growth during the forecast period, reaching a market valuation of US$ 4,160.0 Mn by the end of 2027. The household and automotive/industrial segments will vie for the second place in terms of market share throughout the forecast period – both segments are estimated to hold a value share in excess of 20% during the decadal study Aerosol cans will remain the dominant segment by product type, estimated to account for a market share of a whopping 98% throughout the forecast period. This segment will grow 6X by the end of 2027

Global Aerosol Packaging Market: Regional Forecast

Future Market Insights tracks the performance of the global aerosol market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. Western Europe is projected to remain the dominant region in terms of market share holding about 28% value share by 2027 end, followed closely by North America at 25%. The APEJ regional market will witness an increase of 360 basis points in 2027 over 2017. APEJ is expected to be the most attractive region followed by Latin America in terms of growth due to high growth anticipated in the usage of aerosol cans in personal care products such as deodorant sprays in India and Brazil.

Global Aerosol Packaging Market: Vendor Insights

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the global aerosol packaging market such as Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A., CCL Industries Inc., Aptar Group Inc., Nampak Limited, TUBEX Group, China Cans Holding Ltd., Alucon PCL, Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., Bharat Containers, Lindal Group Hoilding GmbH, Exal Corporation, Precision Valve Corporation, Mitani Valve Co. Ltd., Summit Packaging Systems Ltd., BWAY Corporation, Montebello Packaging Inc., Linhardt GmbH & Co KG, Perfektup Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.