Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market Competitive Scenario of manufacturers are Aar Corporation, Turkish Technik AG, Sabena Technics, Aviation Technical Service, Delta TechOps (delta Corporation ltd), Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd and more
Aircraft maintenance is the overhaul, repair, inspection or modification of an aircraft or aircraft component. Maintenance may include such tasks as ensuring compliance with Airworthiness Directives or Service Bulletins.
The global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
This report studies the global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul market, analyzes and researches the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul development status and forecast in
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Aar Corporation, Turkish Technik AG, Sabena Technics, Aviation Technical Service, Delta TechOps (delta Corporation ltd), Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd, Air France Industries, Aeroman, United Technologies Corporation, Mexicana MRO Services
Market Segment by Type, covers
Engine
Line
Base
Component
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Narrow Body Aircraft
Wide Body Aircraft
Very Large Body Aircraft
Regional Aircraft
Table of Contents
1 Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market Competition, by Players
4 Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market Size by Regions
5 North America Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Revenue by Countries
8 South America Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul by Countries
10 Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market Segment by Type
11 Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market Segment by Application
12 Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
