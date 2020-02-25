ALUMINUM ALLOYS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

New Study on “2018-2025 Aluminum Alloys Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Aluminum Alloys Industry

New Study on “2018-2025 Aluminum Alloys Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Aluminum Alloys market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the Aluminum Alloys market, by segmenting it based on by types, by application, by end-user and regional demand. Vigorous industrial growth in the past few years drives the growth of the Aluminum Alloys market. Dense shape & design, and lighter weight is additional key factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of Aluminum Alloys in end-user industries for instance, consumer goods like flusks, watchs, automobiles, and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by types, by application, by end-user and regional demand. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Aluminum Alloys market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the Aluminum Alloys market.

The report provides the size of the Aluminum Alloys market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global Aluminum Alloys market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Aluminum Alloys market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the Aluminum Alloys market, split into regions. Based on types, application, end-user, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for Aluminum Alloys. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Aluminum Alloys several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Contellium, United company RUSAL PLc., Rio Tinto Alken, Aluminium Corporation of China Ltd., Alcoa Inc., Norsk Hydro ASA, Kobe Steel Ltd., Dubai Aluminium Company Ltd., Aleris International Inc., Kaiser Aluminium Corporation, UACJ Corporation, ERAMET, IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.and others.

The global Aluminum Alloys market has been segmented into:

Global Aluminum Alloys Market: By Types

• Commercially Pure Aluminum

• Heat-Treatable Alloys

• Non-Heatable Alloys

• Others

Global Aluminum Alloys Market: By Application

• Metal spinning

• General machining

• Aerospace application

• Chemical equipment

• Marine equipment

• Structural applications

• Others

Global Aluminum Alloys Market: By End-User

• Packaging

• Transportation

• Construction

• Machinery

• Electrical

• Others

Global Aluminum Alloys Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF ALUMINUM ALLOYS MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL ALUMINUM ALLOYS MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL ALUMINUM ALLOYS MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL ALUMINUM ALLOYS MARKET, BY TYPES

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 COMMERCIALLY PURE ALUMINUM

5.3 HEAT-TREATABLE ALLOYS

5.4 NON-HEATABLE ALLOYS

5.5 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL ALUMINUM ALLOYS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 METAL SPINNING

6.3 GENERAL MACHINING

6.4 AEROSPACE APPLICATION

6.5 CHEMICAL EQUIPMENT

6.6 MARINE EQUIPMENT

6.7 STRUCTURAL APPLICATIONS

6.8 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL ALUMINUM ALLOYS MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 PACKAGING

7.3 TRANSPORTATION

7.4 CONSTRUCTION

7.5 MACHINERY

7.6 ELECTRICAL

7.7 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL ALUMINUM ALLOYS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 NORTH AMERICA

8.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.1.2 U.S.

8.1.3 CANADA

8.1.4 MEXICO

8.2 EUROPE

8.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.2.1.1 DRIVERS

8.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 FRANCE

8.2.4 GERMANY

8.2.5 SPAIN

8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

8.3 ASIA PACIFIC

8.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.3.1.1 DRIVERS

8.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.3.2 INDIA

8.3.3 CHINA

8.3.4 JAPAN

8.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

8.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.4.1.1 DRIVERS

8.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

8.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.5 LATIN AMERICA

8.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.5.1.1 DRIVERS

8.5.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.5.2 BRAZIL

8.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

9 GLOBAL ALUMINUM ALLOYS MARKET, BY COMPANY

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.

9.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.2.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.3 CONSTELLIUM

9.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.3.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.3.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.4 UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC.

9.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.4.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.4.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.5 RIO TINTO ALKEN

9.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.5.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.5.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.5.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.6 ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.

9.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.6.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.6.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.6.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.7 ALCOA INC.

9.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.7.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.7.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.7.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.8 NORSK HYDRO ASA

9.8.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.8.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.8.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.8.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.9 KOBE STEEL LTD.

9.9.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.9.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.9.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.9.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.10 DUBAI ALUMINUM COMPANY LTD.

9.10.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.10.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.10.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.10.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.11 ALERIS INTERNATIONAL INC.

9.11.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.11.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.11.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.11.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.12 KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION

9.12.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.12.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.12.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.12.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.13 UACJ CORPORATION.

9.13.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.13.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.13.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.13.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.13.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.14 ERAMET

9.14.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.14.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.14.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.14.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.15 IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

9.15.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.15.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.15.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.15.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

Continued…….

